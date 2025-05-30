Swim England Names Andi Manley As Team England’s Head Coach For 2026 Commonwealth Games

Swim England has announced Andi Manley as the Head Coach for Team England at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Manley currently serves as the Director of Swimming at Loughborough University, a well-established program that has overseen the success of an international group of athletes on the Olympic and World Championship stage.

“It’s an immense honour to be named Head Coach for England’s Commonwealth Games swimming and para swimming team,” Manley said in Swim England’s press release. “My focus will be on supporting coaches, swimmers, and support staff to be the very best they can be as we strive for success on the podium in Glasgow.”

Manley continued, “an important part of my role will be creating an environment where every athlete and member of staff can thtrive, backed by world-class preparation and a unified team culture. We’re not just working towards 2026 – we’re building a foundation for sustained success in the years to come. I’m excited to lead a high-performing, connected team, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together.”

Manley is the first coach named to Team England’s coaching staff for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. He will also be coaching athletes at a major championship this summer, as he heads up Great Britain’s coaching staff for the 2025 U23 European Championships at the end of June.

“We’re delighted to welcome Andi as Head Coach for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games,” said Richard Blackshaw, Swim England’s Head of Performance and Team Leader for Team England’s Swimming and Para Swimming teams at next summer’s Commonwealth Games. “We had some incredible applicants, and we know that with Andi’s expertise, our team will arrive in Glasgow next summer in the best condition, both physically and mentally.”

Blackshaw promised that Swim England will share further details about other members of the coaching staff “in due course.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were originally slated to be held in Victoria, Australia, but the Australian state withdrew as host in July 2023. There was a significant risk that the Commonwealth Games would be postponed or cancelled outright, but ultimately, Glasgow, Scotland—the host of the 2014 Games—reached a deal to host the a scaled-down edition Games in September 2024.

England hosted the most recent edition of the Games in 2022. Australia dominated the medal table, earning 25 golds and 65 medals overall. England placed second with 8 golds and earned 32 total medals.