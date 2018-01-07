Italian Breaststroker Lisa Fissneider Retires from Swimming at 23

23-year old Italian breaststroker Lisa Fissneider has retired from swimming, La Gazzetta in Italy reports. Fissneider had knee surgery this summer, and raced for the first time after the operation in October. In her two meets since, she swam only limited amounts of breaststroke, including a 1:11.05 in the 100 short course meters distance in Immenstadt, Germany. She finished her career with two races in December at the Coppa Brema, where she swam 1:10 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:30 in the 200 in short course meters.

Fissneider was the 2011 World Junior Champion in the 100 long course meter breaststroke, swimming 1:07.71, and also took silver in the 200 breaststroke in 2:26.01. Those times, swum when she was just 16-years old, remained her career bests. She also won gold in the 50 breaststroke at that meet as well.

While she attacked Italian senior National Records as a teenager (she was within .01 of the 50 breaststroke in 2014), and broke a few in short course (1:05.28 in the 100 breaststroke – SCM), she struggled to break through onto senior international rosters. She swam a the 2013 World Championships at 18, but missed out on even a semi-final in the 50 and 100 breastsroke.

Otherwise, she hasn’t made many international rosters. She swam at a diluted 2016 European Championship meet in London, but again missed even qualifying for semi-finals, and was well short of her personal bests (1:10.12 in the 100 breaststroke, for example).

She’s recently spent time travelling and training around the world, including a stint with SwimMAC Carolina Team Elite in the United States, and Madgeburg in Germany. Her home base is in Bolzano, where she’s a student at the University of Bolzano.

SwimSwam reached out to Fissneider on Saturday, but did not receive a response.