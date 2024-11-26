Isabella Dieffenthaller Flips Commitment From Notre Dame To Brown With ‘A’ Final Potential

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabella Dieffenthaller from Tampa, Florida has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic carers at Brown beginning in fall 2025. Dieffenthaller originally committed to Notre Dame but has since flipped her commitment.

Dieffenthaller swims for Saint Petersburg Aquatics and is currently in her senior year at Academy of Holy Names. She has already gone numerous best times this fall. Earlier this month, she won the Flordia High School 2A State tile in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She swam a 23.16 in the 50, faster than her old best time of a 23.21 that she swam in prelims at the meet a year ago. She also swam a 49.94 in the 100 free earlier this month, her first time under 50 seconds.

Her best SCY times are:

50 free: 23.16

100 free: 49.94

200 free: 1:48.01

100 back: 58.07

The Brown women finished 4th out of eight teams at the 2024 Ivy League Championships. They were only 33 points behind 3rd place Yale. Brown was led by Morgan Lukinac who won the 200 free in a 1:45.49 as well as Lily Klinginsmith who won the 100 fly in a 52.23.

Based on her best times, Dieffenthaller has the potential to make an immediate impact upon her arrival next fall. Her best time in the 100 free would have earned her a spot in the ‘A’ final while her 50 would have made the ‘B’ final. Most notably, her 200 free best time would have finished 3rd. Lukinac was the only finalist in the 200 free for Brown.

In addition to her individual impact, Dieffenthaller also is a huge boost at the relay level. The Brown women finished 2nd in the 800 free relay, led by Lukinac who split a 1:44.28 on the 2nd leg. The team had two swimmers split 1:48s.

Lukinac will arrive next fall as a member of class of 2029 along with Angelina Chen, Eliza Lennox, Beatrice Stewart, and Sophie Phelps.

