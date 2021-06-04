Irie Hits 53.00 100 Back, Matsumoto 1:45-mid 200 Free At Japan Open

2021 JAPAN OPEN

Thursday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 6th

Chiba International Swimming Centre

Prelims at 10 am local/Finals at 4:30 pm local

LCM (50m)

Non-Olympic Qualifier

Although both Daiya Seto and Kosuke Hagino were in the water on day 2 of the 2021 Japan Open, neither man made it to the 200m freestyle final tonight at Chiba International Swimming Centre. The former hit a prelims time of 1:49.80 for 9th while the latter posted 1;50.10 for 13th at this non-selection meet.

That gave World Championships silver medalist Katsuo Matsumoto even cleaner water in which to get his job done, with the 24-year-old clinching the title with ease. Touching in 1:46.17, Matusmoto’s evening effort was actually secondary to, his prelims swim. There he produced a stellar 1:45.48 to further establish himself among the premier 200m freestylers in the world heading into a home-based Games.

Behind Matsumoto in tonight’s final was young gun Konosuke Yanagimoto, the 17-year-old who earned an Olympic berth as a member of the men’s 800m free relay. Yanagimoto posted a silver medal-worthy result here of 1:47.86, less than half a second away from his 1:47.45 clocking from the Japanese Olympic Trials.

Seemingly ageless Olympian Ryosuke Irie was smooth as usual, clinching the men’s 100m backstroke in a speedy 53.00. That nearly matched his morning swim of 53.07, with tonight’s splits including 25.74/27.26 to win by over a second. Irie is 31 years old and is set to compete at his 4th Olympic Games.

Another multi-Olympian was in the water, with Yui Ohashi making a statement in the women’s 400m IM. Topping the podium in a time of 4:35.92, Ohashi’s result here is within striking distance of the 4:35.14 registered for gold and an Olympic berth at Trials.

Behind Ohashi was a swimmer 11 years Ohashi’s junior in Mio Narita. Narita, just 14 years of age, blasted a new Japanese Junior National Record of 4:40.88. The teen’s previous personal best rested at the 4:43.06 she produced en route to 4th place at Trials.

However, this evening, the teen found another gear to drop over 2 seconds en route to chasing Ohashi onto the 2nd level of the podium tonight in Chiba.

Additional Swims