Daiya Seto Sends 4:09.8 400 IM Message With Tokyo On The Horizon

2021 JAPAN OPEN

Thursday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 6th

Chiba International Swimming Centre

Prelims at 10 am local/Finals at 4:30 pm local

LCM (50m)

Non-Olympic Qualifier

Entries

Live Results

Although not an Olympic qualifier with the Japanese roster for its home-based Games already determined, the 2021 Japan Open began today with a plethora of talent diving into the Chiba International Swiming Centre pool.

For starters, world champion Daiya Seto put on a show in the men’s 400m IM event, handily taking the meet title in a quick time of 4:09.88. That not only crushed the field by 4 seconds but it also nearly matches the time this 26-year-old put up at the Japan Swim in April, the meet which represented the nation’s sole Olympic-qualifying opportunity.

There in Tokyo, Seto posted a swim of 4:09.02 to take over the world #1 spot in the season rankings, a position where he has remained to date.

Comparing splits between the two swims, Seto’s breaststroke leg this time around was the slightly slower discipline, with the man adding about over a second between the swims. His breaststroke was 1:12.19 here tonight versus 1:10.36 in April, which he tells SwimSwam is something he will be improving come July.

Tonight’s 4:09.88 splits:

April’s 4:09.02 splits:

As we mentioned in our preview, leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee was set to try the breaststroke on for size, an off-event for the bread-and-butter free and fly sprinter. The 20-year-old produced a time of 1:12.62 in the heats of the 100m distance, finishing 42nd.

Taking the race in this evening’s final, however, was Kanako Watanabe, who touched in 1:07.20. Right behind her was Reona Aoki, who got to the wall only .10 slower, while Miho Teramura was also under 1:08 in this women’s 100m breast race. Teramura secured bronze in 1:07.75.

Two men produced outings under the 49-second threshold in the men’s 100m freestyle, led by ace Katsuo Matsumoto. The national record holder in the 200m free logged a winning effort of 48.47 to claim the gold ahead of Katsumi Nakamura, who touched only .08 later in 48.56.

For Matsumoto, his time tonight, comprised of splits of 23.20/25.27 wasn’t too far off his lifetime best. That mark is represented by the 48.37 he nailed behind Nakamura’s winning 48.23 at the Japan Olympic Trials in April

Additional Notes