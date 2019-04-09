Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ireland Announces 10-Strong Roster For 2019 World Championships

Swim Ireland has announced its line-ups for the biggest meets of the summer, including the World Championships, World Junior Championships, European Junior Championships and the Youth Olympic Festival.

The nation’s first-ever World Championships medalist, Shane Ryan, leads the World Championships roster for Gwangju, Korea, capitalizing on his move from training in the United States to now being based out the National Centre Dublin under National Senior Team Head Coach Ben Higson.

Ryan will be joined by teammates Conor Ferguson, Darragh Green, Robbie Powell, and Brendan Hyland in Korea among the group that made the cut. The roster is critical as the World Championships serve as the primary opportunity to for nations to qualify relays for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ireland is looking primed to improve upon its performance in Budapest, where the nation came away medal-less at the 2017 World Championships. Ferguson finished 21st in the men’s 200m back, while Hyland’s highest finish came in the 200m fly where he placed 28th.

Nicholas Quinn placed 31st in the 100m breast and 20th in the 200m breast, but didn’t land a spot on the 2019 roster.

Ryan represented the highest finisher of the bunch, placing 12th in the men’s 100m back semi-final with a time of 53.94.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd said of this year’s roster, “We asked our athletes and coaches to once again step up and deliver performances in a sole Trials period and this selection is a culmination of that process. For our three junior/youth teams, athletes had to deliver high standards in the heats to have the easiest passage onto our National Teams and those selected here were all able to do that in a pressurized Trials environment.

“Both our season best and lifetime best performances at the Irish Open were impressive and we can now focus on this final cycle into the summer and deliver again in each athlete’s benchmark meet. The Olympic Games are closer than ever and we are no less than one year away from our own Olympic Trials. With this in mind, opportunities and challenges such as those before us this summer must be used wisely – for both the moment itself and in preparation for Tokyo. We can all feel and see our progress and the summer of 2019 will be yet another important step for those of us seeking international success from Irish swimming”
2019 FINA World Championships (Gwangju, Korea) Selections
Athlete Name Home Programme Home Coach
Curtis Coulter Bangor Paul Dennis
Niamh Coyne National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Conor Ferguson National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Darragh Greene National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Brendan Hyland National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Jack McMillan Bangor Paul Dennis
Robert Powell National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Shane Ryan National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Jordan Sloan National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Ellen Walshe Templeogue (Dublin) Brian Sweeney
2019 FINA World Junior Championships (Budapest, Hungary) Selections
Athlete Name Home Programme Home Coach
Eoin Corby National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek & Emmet Crowley
Amelia Kane Ards (Newtonards) Davy Johnston
Daniel Wiffen Lisburn City Martin McGann
2019 LEN European Junior Championships (Kazan, Russia) Selections
Athlete Name Home Programme Home Coach
Eoin Corby National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek & Emmet Crowley
Uiseann Cooke National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek & Emmet Crowley
Paddy Johnston Ards (Newtonards) Davy Johnston
Amelia Kane Ards (Newtonards) Davy Johnston
Alfie Kelly City of Newcastle Ryan Livingston
Sean Scannell National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson & Steven Beckerleg
Daniel Wiffen Lisburn City Martin McGann
Sean McNicholl Hamilton Aquatics Ash Morris
2019 IOC European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku, Azerbaijan) Nominations
Athlete Name Home Programme Home Coach
Molly Mayne Hamilton Aquatics Ash Morris
Ellie McKibbin Ards (Newtonards) Davy Johnston

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!