Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

International Swimmers React to Sun Yang’s 8-year Doping Ban

As the fallout from the news of Sun Yang’s 8-year ban continues, many swimmers have taken to social media to express their views on the controversy. Included in that list is Olympic champion Chad le Clos, who just yesterday was quoted in an interview with The Associated Press saying “He (Sun Yang) should be banned. It’s as simple as that”.

Le Clos came second to Sun Yang in the 200m freestyle at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and believes he should “get back” the gold medal following Sun’s ban. Today le Clos appeared on CNN, which you can read more about here.

Editor’s note: SwimSwam has searched multiple social media networks, including Weibo, to find reactions from Asian swimmers, but so far have been unable to find any. We will update if and when we do.

Former swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington also took to Twitter to express her thoughts. In 2016, Adlington called for a ‘full investigation’ to be carried out in swimming following doping allegations in Russian and Chinese swimming.

At the time she said, “We know what it feels like to step up on the blocks at an Olympic Games and look sideways at the other swimmers in the next lanes and be thinking ‘are you clean? Are you not? Is something going to come out afterwards?

She added that a “full-investigation” is the only way to say “the sport is clean”.

American swimmers Cody Miller and Andrew Wilson also posted tweets about the news, with Wilson saying he is “shocked” that “they (CAS) did the right thing”.

A host of British swimmers have also commented on the news from today, led by Olympic champion Adam Peaty. In an statement, Peaty said “I’m pleased with today’s verdict. I believe a ban was the right decision. I feel strongly about clean sport and I feel a responsibility as an athlete to be true to myself, my sport, my country and the next generation of athletes who look to us for inspiration”.

Duncan Scott, who refused to stand on the podium with Sun Yang at the World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju last July, has also released a statement. It reads: “I fully respect and support the decision that has been made and announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this morning. I believe in clean sport and a level playing field for all athletes and I trust in CAS and WADA to uphold these values”.

James Guy, who came 4th in the 200m freestyle in Rio – an event which Sun Yang won gold – also tweeted about the news:

A host of other swimmers have shared articles on their social media accounts including Phillip HeintzSarah VaseyBlake Pieroni and Shane Ryan.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Taa

Can we get a comment from Connor Dwyer

Vote Up16-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dbswims

Same for Jack and half of the Russians

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David

How did fina even allow him to swim in Rio?

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
IM FAN

The 2019 world champs are even more egregious. Not only was he allowed to swim despite it being after the vial incident, but he is keeping his medals from it as well… WTF

IK the explanation is that he wasn’t actually caught doping but with his previous history + the fact that the incident that got him banned being before the world champs it’s inexcusable

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
The perfect high elbow

Even tho the Sun Yang saga is over, Chad le clos is delusional in wanting the rio 2016 gold because of the recent blood vial ban. He needs to remember what Phelps teached him during rio with the butterly fiasco: ‘winners care about winning, losers care about winners’. Also cheating double kick cody coming to talk anything about cheating… lmao

Vote Up5-8Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
Pepito

👌🏻

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Ted Stickles

Did you even watch Cody’s race

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!