International Swimmers React to Sun Yang’s 8-year Doping Ban

As the fallout from the news of Sun Yang’s 8-year ban continues, many swimmers have taken to social media to express their views on the controversy. Included in that list is Olympic champion Chad le Clos, who just yesterday was quoted in an interview with The Associated Press saying “He (Sun Yang) should be banned. It’s as simple as that”.

Le Clos came second to Sun Yang in the 200m freestyle at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and believes he should “get back” the gold medal following Sun’s ban. Today le Clos appeared on CNN, which you can read more about here.

Like many other clean swimmers, I have raced against Sun Yang and “lost”. Drug cheats have no place in sport and we need the governing bodies to reconsider the damage he has done to our great sport – and to the results / careers of many other clean swimmers #time4change — Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos) February 28, 2020

Well done CAS! Good decision. Just wondering: are my friends @olympics @fina1908 happy with Sun Yang’s record post his first 2014 ban as a drugs cheat – and his results in major championships between 2014 and 2019?#justasking #cleansport #time4 change — Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos) February 28, 2020

Former swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington also took to Twitter to express her thoughts. In 2016, Adlington called for a ‘full investigation’ to be carried out in swimming following doping allegations in Russian and Chinese swimming.

At the time she said, “We know what it feels like to step up on the blocks at an Olympic Games and look sideways at the other swimmers in the next lanes and be thinking ‘are you clean? Are you not? Is something going to come out afterwards?

She added that a “full-investigation” is the only way to say “the sport is clean”.

Huge news for the swimming world. Finally something has been done especially ahead of the games! https://t.co/JZlC4q7BbL — Becky Adlington (@BeckAdlington) February 28, 2020

American swimmers Cody Miller and Andrew Wilson also posted tweets about the news, with Wilson saying he is “shocked” that “they (CAS) did the right thing”.

You don’t smash a vial of your own blood if you don’t have some thing to hide. https://t.co/oiXIjwBavV — Cody Miller (@swimiller) February 28, 2020

How telling is it that I’m shocked they did the right thing https://t.co/bBBp19ehuS — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) February 28, 2020

A host of British swimmers have also commented on the news from today, led by Olympic champion Adam Peaty. In an statement, Peaty said “I’m pleased with today’s verdict. I believe a ban was the right decision. I feel strongly about clean sport and I feel a responsibility as an athlete to be true to myself, my sport, my country and the next generation of athletes who look to us for inspiration”.

Duncan Scott, who refused to stand on the podium with Sun Yang at the World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju last July, has also released a statement. It reads: “I fully respect and support the decision that has been made and announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this morning. I believe in clean sport and a level playing field for all athletes and I trust in CAS and WADA to uphold these values”.

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

James Guy, who came 4th in the 200m freestyle in Rio – an event which Sun Yang won gold – also tweeted about the news:

The truth always comes out. https://t.co/VAPrEYbrKq — James Guy (@Jimbob95goon) February 28, 2020

A host of other swimmers have shared articles on their social media accounts including Phillip Heintz, Sarah Vasey, Blake Pieroni and Shane Ryan.