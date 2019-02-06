Indiana’s Connor, Minnesota’s Becker & McHugh Honored by Big Ten

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Bowen Becker, Minnesota
Sr. – Las Vegas, Nev. – Faith Lutheran
- Won both the 50 Freestyle (19.83) and the 100 Freestyle (43.24) with NCAA “B” cut times
- Contributed to two Gopher first place finishes in the 400 Freestyle (2:57.09) and 200 Medley (1:28.38) relays
- Earns his fourth career Swimmer of the Week honor and the fourth of the season
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Bowen Becker (Jan. 23, 2019)
Diver of the Week
James Connor, Indiana
Sr. – Melbourne, Australia – Ormiston College
- Won both the 1-meter (414.00) and 3-meter (446.78) diving events last weekend in Indiana’s dual meet against Louisville
- Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Earns the sixth Diver of the Week award of his career, the third of the season and the first since Nov. 21, 2018
- Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Andrew Capobianco (Jan. 30, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol
- Won both the 100 Breaststroke and the 200 Breaststroke events with NCAA “B” cut times of 53.57 and 1:54.72, respectively
- Set a new pool record at Northwestern’s Norris Aquatics Center with his 200 Breaststroke time
- Earns his seventh career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Max McHugh (Jan. 23, 2019)
