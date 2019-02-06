Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana’s Connor, Minnesota’s Becker & McHugh Honored by Big Ten

February 06th, 2019 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Bowen Becker, Minnesota

Sr. – Las Vegas, Nev. – Faith Lutheran

  • Won both the 50 Freestyle (19.83) and the 100 Freestyle (43.24) with NCAA “B” cut times
  • Contributed to two Gopher first place finishes in the 400 Freestyle (2:57.09) and 200 Medley (1:28.38) relays
  • Earns his fourth career Swimmer of the Week honor and the fourth of the season
  • Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Bowen Becker (Jan. 23, 2019)

Diver of the Week

James Connor, Indiana

Sr. – Melbourne, Australia – Ormiston College

  • Won both the 1-meter (414.00) and 3-meter (446.78) diving events last weekend in Indiana’s dual meet against Louisville
  • Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
  • Earns the sixth Diver of the Week award of his career, the third of the season and the first since Nov. 21, 2018
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Andrew Capobianco (Jan. 30, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Max McHugh, Minnesota

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol

  • Won both the 100 Breaststroke and the 200 Breaststroke events with NCAA “B” cut times of 53.57 and 1:54.72, respectively
  • Set a new pool record at Northwestern’s Norris Aquatics Center with his 200 Breaststroke time
  • Earns his seventh career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Max McHugh (Jan. 23, 2019)

