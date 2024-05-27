Indianapolis Tickets are Punched as Competitors Rack Up Trials Cuts at Charlotte Open

2024 Martha McKee Charlotte Open

May 16-19, 2024

Charlotte, NC

50 meters (LCM)

Open to a wide array of club, collegiate and professional competitors, the annual Martha McKee Charlotte Open serves as a final tuneup before Olympic Trials for many of the fastest swimmers in the southeast.

Seven swimmers secured new Olympic Trials cuts in their races over the course of the competition weekend, with a few earning their first ever qualifications to punch their tickets to Indianapolis in June.

Audrey Derivaux, a 14-year-old on the Jersey Wahoos club team, enjoyed a successful meet; she landed two new Trials cuts, bringing her total tally up to five. Derivaux edged below the qualifying times in the 100 back and the 200 IM, winning both events in a time of 1:01.66 and 2:15.14, respectively.

Derivaux’s victory in the 200 IM propelled her up to 5th on the list of all-time top swims in the event and marked the fastest time in the event this season among the 13-14 age group. Her performance in the 200 IM was also the 32nd fastest time in the country this season.

Top 5 All-Time US Girls 13-14 LCM 200 IM

Teagan O’Dell 2:12.53 2021 Missy Franklin 2:12.73 2009 Leah Hayes 2:13.06 2019 Claire Tuggle 2:15.02 2018 Audrey Derivaux 2:15.14 2024

Her performance in the 100 back now ranks 17th on the list of all-time top times in the 13-14 age group for the event. She also posted the 2nd fastest time this season in her age group and is 43rd on the ranking of top times in the country this season.

The runner-up behind Derivaux in the 200 IM, Katherine Helms, also secured a Trials cut in the event with a time of 2:16.09.

Helms, a rising junior at North Carolina State University, posted a personal best time by over 1.5 seconds to hit the qualifying time exactly, down to the hundredth. The achievement punched her ticket to Indianapolis, as it marks her first ever Trials cut.

Helms’ performance also bumped her up to 50th in the country in the ranking of top times this season.

Another first-time Trials qualifier was Sam Marsteiner, a 16-year-old from New Wave Swim Team, with his performance in the 200 fly.

Marsteiner took 2nd behind Baylor Swim Club’s Drew Hitchcock, throwing down a time of 2:00.04, which carved 0.81 off his personal best time and is the 2nd fastest this season in the 15-16 200 fly. His performance bumped him up to 26th on the all-time ranking for the event in the age group.

