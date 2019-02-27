Indiana State’s Peskin Named State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award Winner

Courtesy: Indiana State Athletics

ST. LOUIS – Indiana State Swimming & Diving junior Elisabeth Peskin has been named a winter recipient of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award, the Valley announced Wednesday morning.

Ten student-athletes have been named by Commissioner Doug Elgin as the honorees for the 2018-19 winter season, including Abigail Jockish, Bradley, Women’s Indoor Track & Field; Nicole Miller, Drake, Women’s Basketball; Sylvia McFadden, Evansville, Swimming & Diving; Alyssa Wiggle, Illinois State, Gymnastics; Elisabeth Peskin, Indiana State, Swimming & Diving; Rita Maurais, Loyola, Women’s Track & Field; Loretta Stelnicki, Missouri State, Swimming & Diving; Crystal Florman, UNI, Swimming & Diving; Jessica Peck, Southern Illinois, Swimming & Diving; Casey Main, Valparaiso, Swimming & Diving.

In order to be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship through good sportsmanship and significant community service, and must participate in a sport, during the season of recognition. The Valley will recognize 10 student-athletes three times annually (fall, winter, spring), for a total of 30 honorees. Institutions select their State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award honorees.

Peskin, a junior Fishers, Ind.-native and physical education exercise science major, carries a 3.62 cumulative GPA and has been named to both the Dean’s List and AD Honor Roll during the Fall 2017 and 2018 semesters, as well as the Spring 2017 and 2018 semesters. Peskin has also volunteered for a number of events and organizations including Special Olympics, National Student-Athlete Day, cross country trail cleanup, Terre Haute Torpedoes club meets, swim lessons for children with disabilities through the Joseph O’Malley Foundation, program distribution at graduation and program distribution at the 40th Anniversary Men’s Basketball game.