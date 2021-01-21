Indiana Set To Take On Ohio State Friday Afternoon

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fresh off three victories against Michigan and Northwestern, the Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs are poised to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday afternoon.

MEET INFO

Friday, Jan. 22 • 3 p.m. ET (Swimming and Diving)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center • Bloomington, Ind.

Stream: BTN Plus ($)

Opponents: (M) Ohio State; (W) Ohio State

Live Results: IUHoosiers.com

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving: Women’s 1M, men’s 3M, women’s 3M, men’s 1M

Swimming: 400 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

INDIANA WILL HONOR 18 ON SENIOR DAY

Prior to the beginning of the meet, the IU swimming and diving program will honor three student managers and 15 student athletes as part of the 2021 Senior Day festivities. Those honored include: Forrest Brown, Anna Kirkpatrick , Mya Kraeger , Brock Brown , Griffin Eiber , Laurel Eiber , Corey Gambardella , Mory Gould , Josie Grote , Gage Hamill , Abby Kirkpatrick , Gary Kostbade , Bailey Kovac , Spencer Lehman , Anne Rouleau , Seamus Scotty , Jacob Steele and Thomas Vanderbrook .

FROM THE DIVING WELL

Redshirt junior Andrew Capobianco started out the 2020-21 season in dominant fashion, winning both the 1-meter (395.55) and 3-meter (467.93) events against Michigan and Northwestern. The defending 3-meter NCAA Champion earned Big Ten Men’s Diver of the Week for his efforts. In her collegiate debut, freshman Anne Fowler nabbed a pair of victories in the 1-meter (308.18) and 3-meter (365.63) events against the Wolverines and Wildcats. She was recently named the Big Ten Women’s Freshman of the Week. Her 3M score of 365.63 placed her seventh on the all-time performer list in program history.

On top of the four NCAA ‘A’ Standard scores established by Capobianco and Fowler, senior Mory Gould (363.23) hit an ‘A’ Standard mark in the 1-meter dive.

FROM THE POOL DECK

Junior Jack Franzman came out strong in the freestyle sprint events against Michigan and Northwestern, winning both the 50 Freestyle (19.69) and the 100 Freestyle (43.52) on his way to earning Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week accolades. He also teamed up with senior Bruno Blaskovic , freshman Tomer Frankel , and freshman Gavin Wight to win the 400 Freestyle Relay (2:55.34). Sophomore Brendan Burns swept the butterfly events against the Wolverines and Wildcats, touching the wall first in the 100 Butterfly (47.28) and the 200 Butterfly (1:44.30). Sophomore Noelle Peplowski provided the lone Hoosier victory in the pool on the women’s side, winning the 200 Breaststroke (2:13.41).

In total, Indiana achieved 12 NCAA ‘B’ Standard times from six different athletes in the opening dual meet of the season.

HOOSIER AWARDS

B1G Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Jack Franzman (Jan. 20)

B1G Men’s Diver of the Week: Andrew Capobianco (Jan. 20)

B1G Women’s Freshman of the Week: Anne Fowler (Jan. 20)

LAST TIME OUT: DUAL MEET VERSUS MICHIGAN, NORTHWESTERN

Men’s Team: Indiana swept the double dual, taking down No. 7 Michigan by a score of 173-127 and blitzing Northwestern, 241-59.

Women’s Team: IU earned the split in a highly competitive meet, beating No. 24 Northwestern by a tally of 177-117 and falling to No. 9 Michigan, 174-126.

@IndianaSwimDive

Be sure to keep up with all the latest news on the Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on social media – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.