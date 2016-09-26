Indiana Pulls in Colorado’s Bailey Kovac for 2017-18

Bailey Kovac of Fossil Ridge High School and Fort Collins Area Swim Team in Colorado, has given her verbal pledge to Indiana University for 2017-18. Kovac is an all-around talent who expects to swim breaststroke, backstroke, and IM for the Hoosiers.

“Indiana is such an amazing place to be! The team is so fun and supportive of each other. The coaching staff works to better their athletes in every aspect besides the pool and really give the team opportunities to really challenge theirselves [sic]. I am so excited to be a Hoosier for the next four years of my life and call Bloomington home.”

Kovac is the three-time CHSAA State 5A defending champion in the 100 breast. She has been a major factor in Fossil Ridge’s top-3 team finish in each of the last three years. This summer, Kovac dropped 2 seconds in the 200m breast at Olympic Trials and finished 43rd. She then went on to place 11th in the 100m breast, 7th in the 200 breast, 21st in the 200m IM, and 27th in the 400 IM at Speedo Summer Juniors.

Her top times are:

SCY LCM 100 breast 1:02.25 1:11.14 200 breast 2:12.45 2:32.89 100 back 55.58 1:04.00 200 back 1:56.53 2:16.94 200 IM 2:01.47 2:20.15 400 IM 4:15.09 4:59.35

Kovac will overlap for two seasons with American record-holder and Olympic gold medalist, sophomore Lilly King. She will take the place of Miranda Tucker, who transferred to Michigan this year after finishing third in the 100 breast and second in the 200 breast while wearing the Hoosiers’ uniform at NCAAs last season. In addition to her scoring potential in the breaststroke races at B1G Championships, Kovac will be valuable in backstroke and IMs. She would have been an A finalist at the 2016 conference meet in the 200 back, and a B finalist in each of her other events.

