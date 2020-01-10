Indiana HS Diving Coach Accused of Inappropriate Touching, Charged With Battery

Indiana high school diving coach Jordan P. Hatch has been charged with misdemeanor battery after witnesses say he inappropriately touched a diver at a December practice.

FOX59 reports that Hatch was a diving coach at South Montgomery High School in Mongomery County, Indiana. According to that report, witnesses say that on December 4, 2019, Hatch allegedly grabbed a female diver and “pressed her buttocks against his groin and held her there for a short time.” FOX59 also reports that at a November swimming & diving meet, Hatch allegedly made comments about another diver’s breasts that made her “visibly upset.”

Crawfordsville, Indiana’s The Journal Review reports that the two divers were 14- and 16-year-old girls.

Both publications report that Hatch was placed on administrative leave. The Journal Review reports that a school board meeting agenda shows that the board is expected to terminate his employment next week. That report lists Hatch as the assistant high school coach and head junior high coach for the school.

Hatch was arrested, but late released on $1000 bail. He now faces a misdemeanor battery charge filed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Hatch is 62 years old.