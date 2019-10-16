Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Hires John Long as New Assistant Swimming Coach

The Indiana Hoosiers have hired John Long from Division II Queens University as their new assistant coach, completing a summer that saw the team replace all 4 paid assistant swimming coaches on the staff.

Long swam collegiately at Auburn for 2 seasons in 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 where he won an NCAA Division I Championship before transferring to Queens as an athlete. He swam at the 2012 Olympic Trials and launched into a coaching career that includes the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM), as a videographer with Team Elite when it was still based at SwimMAC, and as both a volunteer and full-time assistant with Queens. He has been with Queens for 5 seasons, and in 2016 was promoted to associate head coach, as well as triathlon and club swimming coordinator for the school. That means he was a part of 5-straight men’s and 5-straight women’s NCAA Division II Championships at the school.

He fills the spot vacated when Indiana fired Mike Westphal in early September after he was arrested and charged with intimidation following an alleged incident with former Indiana swimmer, and local club coach, Max Irwin.

SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges was on deck at Indiana this week and captured an interview with Long:

The Indiana men finished 3rd at the NCAA Championships in March, and the women placed 9th. Both teams, between graduations and transfers, lost a huge portion of their core, including names like Lilly King, Vini Lanza, Ian Finnerty, and Zach Apple, so both programs appear to be very much in a rebuilding season.

Other Indiana coaching changes this summer:

 

 

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DravenOP

Remember when he swam at Bolles. Good guy.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jeff Dugdale

Great Coach – an even better person !!!!! Love ya!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!