Indian River Extends NJCAA Title Streak to 46 and 36

2018-2019 NJCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 6th-9th, 2019

Burt Flickinger Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Championship Central

Full Meet Results PDF

Indian River’s Jarryd Baxter and Savanna Best each won their 4th individual events of the meet on Saturday as the Pioneers rolled to their 46th (men’s) and 36th (women’s) consecutive NJCAA Championships in swimming & diving.

For their efforts, the pair were named the Swimmers of the Year.

Award Winners:

Men’s Swimmer of the Year – Jarryd Baxter, Inndian River

Women’s Swimmer of the Year – Savanna Best, Indian River

Jack Cistriano Service Award – Manny Noguchi, Indian River, Assistant Coach

Non-Scholarship Men’s Swimmer of the Meet – Cameron Wagner & Tyler Bischoping, Monroe (NY)

Non-Scholarship Women’s Swimmer of the Meet – Haley Roblee, Erie (NY)

Male Diver of the Year – Matt Priola, Indian River

Female Diver of the Year – Gabby Tolento, Indian River

Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year – Sean Brinn, Indian River

Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year – Joe Plane, Iowa Central

Al Zamsky Non-Scholarship Male Team Award – Monroe (NY)

Spyke Johnson Non-Scholarship Female Team Award – Erie (NY) and Monroe (NY)

MEN’S RECAP

Final Team Scores

Indian River – 1297 Iowa Central – 662 Southwest Oregon – 548 South Georgia State College – 462 Barton Community College – 443

Indian River’s Jarryd Baxter won the 200 back in 1:45.12 on Saturday, beating out the 100 back champion Conor Lynch, who was 2nd in 1:46.93. For Baxter, that adds to wins in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 500 free for 4 total victories: the maximum possible at the meet.

Indian River wasn’t quite able to pull off another day of sweeps to close the meet, in spite of running away with the team victory. With Lynch, the 1000 winner, focusing on the 200 back, Southwestern Oregon’s Collin McGuire won the 1650 free in 16:17.67. That was his season-best by over 30 seconds, but was 10 seconds shy of his winning time from last year’s meet.

Other Day 4 Winners:

Indian River’s Ruben van Leeuwen opened the final session with a win in the 50 fly in 21.35. That beat out Southwestern Oregon’s James Camp , who was 2nd in 21.42 (and had the fastest swim in prelims). For van Leeuwen, that was his 4th win of the meet as well, though with considerably fewer yards raced: he won the 50 free on day 1, then swept the butterfly races: 50, 100, and 200.

opened the final session with a win in the 50 fly in 21.35. That beat out Southwestern Oregon’s , who was 2nd in 21.42 (and had the fastest swim in prelims). For van Leeuwen, that was his 4th win of the meet as well, though with considerably fewer yards raced: he won the 50 free on day 1, then swept the butterfly races: 50, 100, and 200. Ryen van Wyk led an Indian River 1-2-3-4 in the men’s 100 free final. That’s his 3rd individual win after taking the 50 back and 100 IM titles earlier in the meet.

led an Indian River 1-2-3-4 in the men’s 100 free final. That’s his 3rd individual win after taking the 50 back and 100 IM titles earlier in the meet. Olle Williamsson won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:00.46. He also won the 100 breaststroke at this meet, and was runner-up to Baxter in both the 200 IM and 400 IM.

won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:00.46. He also won the 100 breaststroke at this meet, and was runner-up to Baxter in both the 200 IM and 400 IM. Indian River finished off a perfect meet in the sweeps, most won by huge margins, with a closing victory in the 400 free relay. There, van Leeuwen, van Wyk, Baxter, and Jared Ingram won in 2:56.61: 10 seconds better than Iowa Central’s runner-up relay.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Top 5 Teams After Day 2:

Indian River – 1227 South Georgia State College – 567 Iowa Central Community College – 521 Southwestern Oregon CC – 478 Barton Community College – 458

Indian River’s Savanna Best won the women’s 200 breaststroke final in 2:18.35, over 8 seconds faster than anyone else in the field, to win her 4th individual event of the meet. That completed a breaststroke sweep, and she also won the 200 IM.

Other Day 4 Winners: