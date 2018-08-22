In-state Breaststroker Dylan Dela Cruz to Swim for Saint Peter’s

Dylan Dela Cruz of Manchester, New Jersey will remain in-state to swim for Saint Peter’s University in the fall. He plans to pursue a career in Physical Therapy.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, NJ. I would like to thank my coaches, family, and teammates for motivating me to succeed. I can’t wait to become a Peacock class of 2022.

“During my official visit I knew SPU was the school for me. I feel that the positive team atmosphere, coaches, and academics can help me achieve my goals and bring out my full potential”

Dela Cruz swam for Monsignor Donovan High School in Toms River, New Jersey. He competes year-round for Ocean County YMCA. After his senior season at Donovan Catholic, in which he improved his lifetime best in the 100 breast, Dela Cruz notched PBs in the 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM at 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals and at New Jersey YMCA Championships.

Dela Cruz will swim for Mark Kretzer who is beginning his third season as head swimming and diving coach for the Peacocks. The men’s team finished sixth in team standings at 2018 MAAC Championships, up a spot from Kretzer’s inaugural season. Dela Cruz would have scored in the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast, the latter with rising sophomore Oleksiy Polishchuk.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.36

200 breast – 2:06.05

200 IM – 1:59.21

