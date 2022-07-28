Ilya Kharun & Mitchell Ledford Climb Boys 17-18 All-Time Rankings, now #4 and #19

2022 Phillips 66 U.S National Championships

In prelims of the men’s 100 fly on Day 3 of U.S Summer Nationals, Ilya Kharun and Mitchell Ledford hit lifetime bests, moving them up the boys 17-18 all time rankings in the event and securing second swims tonight.

Sandpiper of Nevada Kharun swam 52.35, rocketing up the event rankings from #19 to #4. Now, only Michael Phelps, Luca Urlando, and Ian Crocker have been faster at that age. The time is an almost half second drop for Kharun, who logged his previous best of 52.83 at the San Antonio Pro Series in March.

Kharun Split Comparison – Nationals v. San Antonio PSS

Kharun – 2022 U.S Nationals Kharun- 2022 San Antonio PSS 50 24.54 24.96 100 52.35 (27.81) 52.83 (27.87)

With almost the same split on the last 50 for both of these swims, where Kharun made his move was on the opening half of the race. Getting out in 24-mid rather than 24-high, was the difference maker for Kharun, who extended the lead over his previous swim in the final 50 by .06. He hit the wall first in his heat and is seeded fourth heading into tonight’s final. He’ll also swim this event at Junior Pan Pacs in August.

Mitchell Ledford cut .23 seconds off his lifetime best, clocking 52.85 to break 53 seconds for the first time. With that swim, he took over the #19 spot on the age-group rankings, which Kharun had vacated two heats prior. Ledford set his previous best, 53.08, at August 2021’s Speedo East Sectionals.

Ledford Split Comparison – 2022 Nationals v. 2021 Sectionals

Ledford – 2022 U.S Nationals Ledford – 2021 Sectionals 50 24.94 25.33 100 52.85 (27.91) 53.08 (27.75)

From these splits, you can see that Ledford took his race out much faster in Irvine, getting under 25 seconds on the first 50. He paid for it on the way home, mustering a 27.91 final 50 which was slower than his same split from his previous best time. Ledford qualified 11th overall, and will be in the “B” final.

Both Kharun and Ledford are only 17 years old, so they have another year to continue to ascend the ranks.