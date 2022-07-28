Southeastern Swim Club Coach Matt Papachronis Arrested For Stalking In Wisconsin

An Indiana swim coach was arrested on an out-of-state warrant after being accused of stalking an OnlyFans model in Wisconsin.

Matt Papachronis, who recently worked as the Head Age Group Coach at Southeastern Swim Club in Fishers, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant from Portage County Wisconsin on July 20.

In addition to Southeastern Swim Club, Papachronis was also an assistant coach at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Fishers Police told SwimSwam that the criminal charge on the warrant was for stalking and that the warrant was filed by the Plover Police Department in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis outlet Fox 59 reported that the stalking accusation was made by an OnlyFans model after Papachronis drove to Wisconsin and took photos of her both at a baseball game and from outside her apartment.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 59, the OnlyFans model didn’t realize Papachronis had begun stalking her until May 15, when she was attending her boyfriend’s baseball game in Plover, Wisconsin, where an eight-year-old boy approached her and gave her a handwritten note that included $200 in cash.

The boy would later tell police that he was approached by a man at the park who offered him $5 if he would deliver the note to the victim.

Papachronis, 45, reportedly thanked the victim and hoped “his investment” gave her the life she deserved now that he had seen her in person. He also said that he would no longer pursue her in person, adding, “I just had to see for myself.”

The note was signed “love and respect MJP aka JP”.

The victim reportedly blacked out from fear of her own safety after receiving the note.

She told police that she sells provocative photos on OnlyFans but rarely checks her own messages since she has “account managers” who handle responding and managing the account.

After receiving the note she began looking through her messages and found one of her subscribers, “ChiGuy34”, had been sending her alarming photos, including some taken outside of her apartment and another from the baseball game.

“I was 10 feet away from you,” ChiGuy34 wrote in reference to the photo from the baseball game.

According to Fox 59, she later found a photo sent by Papachronis of her boyfriend from a trip they had taken the morning of the baseball game.

One of the moderators messaged Papachronis, asking “So are you stalking me?”, to which he replied: “I did, yes, for a day. I’m not proud of it… I’m embarrassed… but I got down to the truth. At least some of it.”

Police managed to link Papachronis to the “ChiGuy34” OnlyFans account and tracked his phone, which revealed that he drove from Fishers to Wisconsin on May 14 and returned the following day.

Court documents reportedly showed that Papachronis began to accuse the victim of cheating on him, and even referred to her boyfriend by name.

After the warrant was issued by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin, Fishers Police arrested Papachronis on July 20.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools told Fox 59 that Papachronis had been fired since the arrest was made.

“We are aware of the arrest of assistant swim coach Matt Papachronis stemming from an out-of-state warrant,” HSE told Fox 59. “He was employed with HSE from 2002 to 2009 as a lay coach and returned in 2018 as an assistant swim coach for Hamilton Southeastern High School. His employment has since been terminated.”

Papachronis is no longer listed as a coach on the Southeastern Swim Club website. The site shows that his most recent post came on the day of the arrest.

SwimSwam has reached out to the club for comment and an update on his status with the team.

After coaching at Southeastern in the 2000s, Papachronis spent time as the head coach at North Central High School and Washington Township Swim Club before returning in 2018.

Papachronis has also taught water survival skills from his private pool in Fortville, Indiana for “the last several years” with the Indy Infant Swimming Resource, according to a CBS8 report in June.