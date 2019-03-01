Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ian Finnerty Downs Own 100 Breast Big Ten Meet Record in 50.60

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American and NCAA record holder Ian Finnerty took down his own Big Ten meet record in the 100 breast Friday, going 50.60 to best the previous mark of 50.72.

Finnerty, a senior at Indiana University, split 23.73/26.87 to take the top spot in prelims by over half a second. Both of his splits were the fastest in the field. His American record time from last year’s NCAA Championships sits at 49.69, for which he split 23.26/26.43.

Following him in prelims was Minnesota freshman Maxwell McHugh in 51.39 (23.96/27.42) and Purdue sophomore Trent Pellini 51.85 (24.40/27.45).

Full A-final field:

  1. Ian Finnerty (IU) – 50.60
  2. Max McHugh (Minn) – 51.39
  3. Trent Pellini (Pur) – 51.85
  4. Jeremy Babinet (Mich) – 52.02
  5. Zane Backes (IU) – 52.42
  6. William Chan (Mich) – 52.46
  7. Gary Kostbade (IU) – 52.55
  8. Jacob Montague (Mich) – 52.65

Finnerty raced the 200 IM on Day, taking third in finals with a time of 1:41.74 (21.86/26.15/28.57/25.16); his breastroke split of was the fastest in the field by nearly a full second.

Swammer

Just shows that he’s been under pretty heavy training this season.

