Howard Women Break 200 Medley Relay Program Record at Battle at the Burr II vs. Georgetown

Battle at the Burr II: Howard vs. Georgetown

October 7, 2023

Burr Gym Pool Washington D.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores: Men: Georgetown 125, Howard 99 Women: Georgetown 127, Howard 97

Howard lost the second annual Battle at the Burr against crosstown rival Georgetown, but the Bison women came away with a new program record in the 200 medley relay as consolation on Saturday.

The Howard quartet of freshman Chanice Posada, junior Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, sophomore Zuzu Nwaeze, and senior Isabella Fountain kicked off the meet with a winning time of 1:43.69 in the women’s 200 medley relay, taking down the previous program record of 1:43.94 from last season’s Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships. Splits were not available on the official results.

“We had a vision for this meet and surpassed it,” Fountain said.

The Bison women lost their matchup with the Hoyas, 127-97, but they picked up five first-place finishes along the way. In the 200 IM, Thompson edged Georgetown’s Alex Breuer (2:08.72) by just a tenth of a second with a winning time of 2:08.62. Nwaeze dominated the 200 freestyle (1:53.51) by more than two seconds, and Fountain took the 50 free title in 23.99.

The Howard women capped their day with a victory in the 200 free relay courtesy of Fountain, Jasmine Morgan, Summer McKoy, and Kelsey Roberson. They combined for a time of 1:36.34, sneaking past Georgetown by .18 seconds.

The Georgetown women were led by senior Erin Hood, who tallied 1st-place finishes in the 100 breast (1:05.35) and 500 free (5:07.54). Hood edged out Thompson (1:05.44) in the 100 breast by less than a tenth of a second. Freshman Kira Agne triumphed in the 1000 free (10:31.90), freshman Madeline Malone won the 100 free (51.90), and Maddie Haley beat Posada for the 100 back title in 58.47.

On the men’s side, the Bison men started off strong with a victory in the 200 medley relay courtesy of senior Tristan Stevens, senior Mark-Anthony Thompson, sophomore Taj Benton, and fifth-year Arion Solomon.

Stevens and Benton also earned individual wins in the 100 back (51.45) and 100 fly (49.98), respectively. Howard freshman Mason Green added another victory in the 200 free (1:42.22) before the quartet of Solomon, Spencer Miles, Benton, and Stevens wrapped up the session with a 200 free relay win in 1:23.66.

Georgetown boasted five individual champions in the pool: freshman Grant Closson in the 100 free (47.57), sophomore Bailey De Luise in the 100 breast (56.90), sophomore Connor Jellig in the 500 free 4:43.55, junior Jack Brearton in the 200 IM 1:54.71, and junior Jack Januario in the 1000 free (9:56.25), and fifth-year Shaun Kronenwetter in the 50 free (21.11).

Among the special guests in attendance for Howard’s annual fundraiser were Olympic medalists Maritza McClendon and Cullen Jones.