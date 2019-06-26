How UConn’s Return to the Big East Would Affect the Swimming Landscape

Various media outlets are reporting that the UConn huskies are on the verge of returning to the Big East Conference, in all sports besides football, and leaving the American Athletic Conference. Reportedly, a vote of approval is already in the books regarding the addition of UConn back to the Big East ranks, here’s a look at the impact it would have on the conference’s swimming landscape, which would expand, moving to six teams on the men’s side and seven on the women’s side.

Current Big East Women’s Swimming Teams

Villanova

Xavier

Georgetown

Seton Hall

Butler

Providence

Current Big East Men’s Swimming Teams

Xavier

Georgetown

Seton Hall

Villanova

Providence

UConn was a member of the Big East until moving to the American Athletic Conference beginning with the 2013-14 school year. Four members of the old Big East lineup remain: Georgetown, Villanova, Providence and Seton Hall.

The Big East lineup prior to the conference realignment included:

Louisville (M & W)

Notre Dame (M & W)

Pittsburgh (M & W)

Villanova (M & W)

Rutgers (Women only)

Cincinnati (M & W)

Seton Hall (M & W)

Georgetown (M & W)

Providence (M & W)

In the history of the Big East, the Huskies men and women never finished in the top two, dating to 1980 (men) and 1983 (women). However, looking at the teams’ last five years in the conference, shows that UConn should be competitive with the current roster of teams in the league.

UConn Big East History (Men)

2013 – 4th of 9 (Ahead of all current Big East members)

2012 – 5th of 10 (Ahead of all current Big East members)

2011 – 5th of 11 (Ahead of all current Big East members)

2010 – 6th of 11 (Ahead of all current Big East members)

2009 – 6th (Ahead of all current Big East members)

UConn Big East History (Women)

2013 – 7th of 10 (behind just one current Big East member)

2012 – 6th of 10 (behind just one current Big East member)

2011 – 8th of 11 (behind just one current Big East member)

2010 – 8th of 11 (behind just one current Big East member)

2009 – 6th (ahead of all current Big East members)

The Husky women had one representative at the 2019 NCAA Championships: graduate student Monica Marcello (16th in 3 meter diving; 44th in 1 meter diving). No UConn men advanced to the NCAAs.

In American Athletic Conference action, the UConn men posted their highest ever AAC league finish and most points, placing third of four teams with 647 behind Cincinnati and East Carolina. Junior William Kearsey won the 50 free title and was runnerup in the 100 back and 100 free.

The women were fifth out of six teams in the league (466) behind Houston, Cincinnati, SMU and Tulane, although Marcello was AAC champion in 3-meter diving and runnerup in the 1 meter.

UConn Men in the AAC

2019 – 3rd of 4

2018 – 4th of 4

2017 – 4th of 4

2016 – 4th of 4

2015 – 3rd of 4

2014 – 3rd of 4

UConn Women in the AAC