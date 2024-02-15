How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/15-2/20

Conference meets have begun, with the Horizon League, America East, MAAC, and Sun Belt kicking things off for Division I. There are also a handful of winter invites on the calendar, as well as two dual meets.

Both dual meets are between Pac-12 teams, with Stanford taking on Cal on the women’s side, and USC facing Utah for the men. The Cal-Stanford meet has potential to be close, with Stanford sitting at #6 in the ranking and Cal at #11.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#6 Stanford vs. #11 Cal

February 17, 12pm (PT)

Women only

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

Ohio State Winter Invite

February 16-18, 11am & 5pm/4pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results

Michigan First Chance

February 17-18, 10am & 5pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#15 USC vs. Utah

February 17, 11am (MT)

Men only

Results: Meet Mobile

Louisville First Chance