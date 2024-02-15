Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/15-2/20

by Sidney Zacharias 0

February 15th, 2024 ACC, Big Ten, College, Pac-12, SEC

Conference meets have begun, with the Horizon League, America East, MAAC, and Sun Belt kicking things off for Division I. There are also a handful of winter invites on the calendar, as well as two dual meets. 

Both dual meets are between Pac-12 teams, with Stanford taking on Cal on the women’s side, and USC facing Utah for the men. The Cal-Stanford meet has potential to be close, with Stanford sitting at #6 in the ranking and Cal at #11.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#6 Stanford vs. #11 Cal

  • February 17, 12pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Ohio State Winter Invite

  • February 16-18, 11am & 5pm/4pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results

Michigan First Chance 

  • February 17-18, 10am & 5pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#15 USC vs. Utah

  • February 17, 11am (MT)
  • Men only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Louisville First Chance

  • February 15-16, 10am & 5pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

