How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/18-1/23

The college dual meet schedule is a busy one this week, with many meets featuring match-ups between SwimSwam’s top-25 teams and classic rivalries.

Highlighting this week’s schedule is the #1 Arizona State men taking on the #2 Cal men. Arizona State will be joined by Arizona in the Bay Area, with each team competing against both Cal and Stanford (on opposite days).

Michigan will face two Big Ten opponents, with Indiana slated for Friday and Ohio State for Saturday. Other meets to keep an eye on include Tennessee vs. Georgia in the SEC, and the tri-meet between Virginia, NC State, and UNC.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#16/#1 Virginia vs. #5/#7 NC State vs. HM/#15 UNC

January 19-20, 5pm & 12:30pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#14/#20 Auburn vs. #19/#19 Alabama

January 19, 4pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

HM/#23 LSU vs. #10/#18 Texas A&M

January 20, 10am (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

–/#17 Duke vs. –/HM South Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

January 20, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#6/#10 Tennessee vs. #9/#13 Georgia

January 20, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#4/#9 Indiana vs. #17/#14 Michigan

January 19, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Results

#11/#5 Ohio State vs. #17/#14 Michigan

January 20, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results

#12/#21 Virginia Tech vs. Penn State vs. –/HM Princeton

January 20, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Results

–/#22 Minnesota vs. Pitt

January 19-20, 2:30pm & 10am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#16 Arizona State vs. #8/#6 Stanford

January 19, 2pm (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#16 Arizona State vs. #2/#11 Cal

January 20, 11:30am (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#23/– Arizona vs. #8/#6 Stanford

January 20, 11:30am (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#23/– Arizona vs. #2/#11 Cal

January 19, 2pm (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#8 USC vs. Washington State

January 20, 9:30am (PT)

Women only

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#24/– BYU vs. Air Force vs. Colorado Mesa