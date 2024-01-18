How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/18-1/23

The college dual meet schedule is a busy one this week, with many meets featuring match-ups between SwimSwam’s top-25 teams and classic rivalries.
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Women
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Men
Highlighting this week’s schedule is the #1 Arizona State men taking on the #2 Cal men. Arizona State will be joined by Arizona in the Bay Area, with each team competing against both Cal and Stanford (on opposite days).
Michigan will face two Big Ten opponents, with Indiana slated for Friday and Ohio State for Saturday. Other meets to keep an eye on include Tennessee vs. Georgia in the SEC, and the tri-meet between Virginia, NC State, and UNC.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
#16/#1 Virginia vs. #5/#7 NC State vs. HM/#15 UNC
- January 19-20, 5pm & 12:30pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#14/#20 Auburn vs. #19/#19 Alabama
- January 19, 4pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
HM/#23 LSU vs. #10/#18 Texas A&M
- January 20, 10am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
–/#17 Duke vs. –/HM South Carolina vs. UNC Asheville
- January 20, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#6/#10 Tennessee vs. #9/#13 Georgia
- January 20, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#4/#9 Indiana vs. #17/#14 Michigan
- January 19, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results
#11/#5 Ohio State vs. #17/#14 Michigan
#12/#21 Virginia Tech vs. Penn State vs. –/HM Princeton
- January 20, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results
–/#22 Minnesota vs. Pitt
- January 19-20, 2:30pm & 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#1/#16 Arizona State vs. #8/#6 Stanford
- January 19, 2pm (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#1/#16 Arizona State vs. #2/#11 Cal
- January 20, 11:30am (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#23/– Arizona vs. #8/#6 Stanford
- January 20, 11:30am (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#23/– Arizona vs. #2/#11 Cal
- January 19, 2pm (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#8 USC vs. Washington State
- January 20, 9:30am (PT)
- Women only
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#24/– BYU vs. Air Force vs. Colorado Mesa
- January 19-20, 5pm & 11am (MT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile