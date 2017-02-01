How To Underwater Kick Like Michael Phelps – Video

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel

Swimming needs more entertainment. We’re here to provide just that. Phlex is a tech startup created by four swimmers with vastly different perspectives on the sport: an Olympian, swim coach, triathlete, and Open Water Swimmer. We’ve created the Phlex Swim Youtube Channel to bring more entertaining content to the sport of swimming while keeping it informative as well. Each week we will be posting new videos every Tuesday and Friday at 2PM EST. Stay tuned to the channel for weekly stroke technique/drills, gear reviews, diet advice, and overall business talk in the swimming world.

The term “fifth stroke” has only been coined for about a decade or so. In modern swimming, underwater dolphin kicks are the most efficient way to get from point A to point B while conserving energy. But not a lot of swimmers really pay enough attention to it. Todays drill is the Fish Kick drill. Large underwater kicks while on your side forces the swimmer to correct the over compensation of normal underwater kicks. The same amount of power should be applied to both the down and up kick. Watch as Luke Torres explains a little further.

Stroke Clinic is our chance to spread some of our swimming knowledge to everyone. By improving various aspects of a swimmer through technique and drill corrections, you will find yourself a more efficient swimmer. No matter your experience level.

Don’t forget to subscribe! New videos every week

Subscribe Here! ►https://www.youtube.com/c/PhlexSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ►https://www.facebook.com/phlexswim/

Twitter ►https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/phlexswim/

Music by Joakim Karud https://www.patreon.com/joakimkarud/posts