Houston Women Top SMU On The Road, 162.5-137.5

Houston vs SMU (W)

December 8, 2021

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX.

SCY (25y)

Full Results

Final Score: Houston 162.5, SMU 137.5

The Houston Cougars moved to 2-0 on the season with a tight victory at SMU on Friday, as the road team prevailed by a score of 162.5-137.5.

Freshman Laura Garcia Marin had a pair of key victories for Houston in the distance freestyle events, first claiming the 1000 in 10:23.32 and later on the 500 in 5:03.04. Teammate Shayla Erickson made it a 1-2 in the 1000, and Erickson and Sam Medlin made it a 1-2-3 in the 500.

Senior Ionna Sacha was another standout for the Cougars, claiming the 200 backstroke (2:03.63) while also earning a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 back (56.34) and 200 IM (2:06.53). Winning that 100 back was fellow Houston senior Katie Power (55.93).

The top swimmer of the meet had to be SMU freshman Jenna Watson, who won three individual events.

Watson, 18, won the 200 free in a season-best of 1:52.31, and added wins in the 200 breast (2:19.81) and 200 IM (2:05.44).

Another Houston senior, Mykenzie Leehy had a big win for the Cougars in the 100 free (50.97), and also had the key leg that led Houston to the win in the 400 free relay. Leehy threw down a 50.21 split swimming third to put the Cougars in the lead over SMU, ultimately winning by just over a second in 3:26.62.

Also winning for Houston was Audrey McKinnon in the 100 breast (1:05.99) and Katie Deininger in the 3-meter diving event (303.08).

For SMU, additional victories came from Olivia Grossklaus in the 200 fly (2:03.92), Nicole Stambo in the 1-meter diving event (280.95), Alex Stevens in the 50 free (23.68) and Valentina Becerra in the 100 fly (56.93).

In the 200 medley relay, which kicked the meet off, Becerra contributed on the fly leg as SMU (1:45.50) topped Houston (1:46.34).

