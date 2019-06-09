Hosszu Swims A Triple At Day 2 Prelims Of Mare Nostrum – Monaco

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- June 8-9, 2019
- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Psych sheet
- Prize money
- Meet central
- Mare Nostrum Records
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Records
- Results
After picking up a pair of wins and one runner-up finish on day one in Monaco, Hungarian Katinka Hosszu took on another triple on day two with showings in the women’s 200 fly, 100 back, and the 200 IM.
Hosszu easily advanced to the final of all three, qualifying fourth in the 200 fly (2:13.14), fourth in the 100 back (1:02.03), and tied for first in the 200 IM (2:14.97).
Her countrymate Liliana Szilagyi (2:10.73) heads up the 200 fly, Stephanie Au of Hong Kong continued her strong performance here with the top time in the 100 back (1:00.81), and American Madisyn Cox, who swam a best time in the 400 IM on day one, tied with Hosszu in the 200 IM.
Siobhan Haughey joined Au in having a strong showing for Hong Kong this morning by qualifying first in the women’s 100 free in a time of 54.39, eight-tenths outside of her National Record. Haughey also set a new National Record on day one in the 50 free.
OTHER EVENTS
- Matthew Josa of the U.S. leads the men’s 100 fly in 52.71, followed by Belarusian Yauhen Tsurkin (53.14).
- South African Martin Binedell was the only man to go sub-2:02 in the 200 back, qualifying fist by two and a half seconds in 1:59.55.
- Ilya Shymanovich (1:00.02) topped a competitive men’s 100 breast field that includes Felipe Lima (1:00.70) and Michael Andrew (1:00.88) sitting second and third.
- Russians Maria Temnikova (2:28.96) and Yuliya Efimova (2:29.27) advanced 1-2 in the women’s 200 breast.
- World #1 Martin Malyutin was the top swimmer in the men’s 200 free in 1:48.24 with fellow Russian Aleksandr Krasnykh (1:48.87) second.
Leave a Reply