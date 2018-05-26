Hosszu Posts 2:10.8 200 IM On Day 1 Of Speedo Grand Challenge

2018 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

After swimming her first two races of 2018 this morning, Hungarian Katinka Hosszu managed to improve both of her prelim swims tonight on day 1 finals of the 2018 Speedo Grand Challenge.

In the heats, Hosszu swam a 2:11.91 in the 200 IM, which put her 18th in the world rankings. Tonight, she jumped into the top-10 with the world’s 8th best time of the 2017-18 season in 2:10.87, also lowering her own meet record of 2:11.12 set back in 2010. In a tight race for 2nd, USC’s Louise Hansson (2:14.40) edged out Cal’s Sarah Darcel (2:14.88). Darcel’s teammates Katie McLaughlin and Keaton Blovad tied for the B-final win in 2:16.61 (the Grand Challenge features a four-person A-final).

Hosszu also contested the women’s 50 freestyle, where after finishing in a three-way tie for 3rd with Caroline Baldwin and Amy Bilquist, the swim-off was scrapped and a five-person final was allowed. Abbey Weitzeil took the win in 25.11, a season best, followed by Anika Apostalon (25.52) and Bilquist (25.64). Hosszu took 4th, dropping her morning time by two tenths in 25.67.

The men’s 200 freestyle saw an intriguing four-way Cal battle, with Andrew Seliskar (1:49.24) using a 27.29 final 50 to out-sprint Ryan Murphy (1:49.57) for the win. Zheng Wen Quah (1:50.23) and Jacob Pebley (1:50.54) were close behind for 3rd and 4th.

Will Licon and Josh Prenot renewed their friendly rivalry in the men’s 100 breast, with Prenot getting out to a lead of four tenths at the halfway mark in 29.19. Licon charged back in 32.13, making up exactly four tenths on Prenot as they tied for the win in 1:01.72. Connor Hoppe lowered his prelim swim by over half a second for a season best 1:02.60 and 3rd place.

In the women’s race, Jorie Caneta (1:09.22) edged out Ruta Meilutyte (1:09.63) and Riley Scott (1:09.99). Caneta stormed back in 36.07 to run down Meilutyte, who opened up a big lead at the 50 in 31.90.

Licon was back in action shortly after in the 200 IM, using a 34.28 breast leg to close the gap on Ryosuke Irie and Trenton Julian, who were a clear 1-2 at the 100 wall. Irie wouldn’t relinquish his lead, closing in 28.13 for the win in 2:01.59, followed by Licon (2:02.53) and Julian (2:02.79).

The women’s 400 free final had a very exciting battle to close out the day, with 13-year-old Claire Tuggle (4:16.45) fending off a charge from Sarah Gibson (4:16.62) to get the win. Gibson made up nearly a second on the last 50, finishing in 30.89.

Johnny Bravo

Interesting 1:49 from Seliskar… if he can transfer his SCY 200 free success into the big pool this summer and get down to 1:46-low form, he could potentially vie for a 4×200 relay spot.

