Hosszu Leads Budapest ISL Money-Earners, But No One Has Caught Sjostrom Yet

Practice + Pancakes: How the New York Breakers Prepare for ISL Competition But when you are competing in meets on back-to-back weekends in different continents with those teams, here’s my question…

Marco Koch Breaks Down his 1st ISL Win in Budapest (Video) New York Breakers picked up a 2nd consecutive event win. After finishing 5th with a 2:06.55 last week, Marco Koch torched a 2:04.27

Projecting the 2019 ISL Championship Scoring After Group Matches We’re four meets into the six-meet regular season of the International Swimming League. We use those four data points to project the Championship meet.

The 4 ISL Teams Headed for Las Vegas Are (Almost) Locked-In Already With all eight teams now having competed twice, Florent Manaudou (above) and Energy Standard sit in the top spot in the ISL team standings.

Morozov Admits Fatigue Caught up to him in Budapest Skins Race (Video) Though Morozov once again advanced to the skins final in Budapest, he was overtaken by nearly a body length by London Roar’s Kyle Chalmers

Katinka Hosszu on Iron Making ISL Championships: “It’s not a lost game” (Video) The crowd went wild for hometown star Katinka Hosszu, swimming in lane 8 to set up the outside smoke. She led slightly at the halfway mark, then took off

Peaty Breaks Down 1st ISL Experience: “This is the future” (Video) While Peaty is far and away the most dominant 100 breaststroke competitor in the Olympic venue, he is not considered the obvious favorite in short course