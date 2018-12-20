Hosszu, Kromowidjojo busy at 2018 Lausanne Swim Cup (Prelims recap)

2018 Lausanne Swim Cup

Thursday, December 20th & Friday, December 21st

Swimming Pool Mon Repos, Lausanne, Switzerland

SCM

Many participants of the 2018 Swim Cup Lausanne attended the SC World Championships last week and will finish their SC season today and tomorrow in Lausanne.

Norwegian’s Henrik Christiansen set a new meet record in the 400 m freestyle in a time of 3:44,96. Christiansen won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle and a bronze one in the 1500m freestyle at SC Worlds last week.

FINA’s Female Swimmer of the year 2018, Katinka Hosszu, showed up in the 200m IM, 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly. She took the top seed for tonight’s finals in the 200 IM (2:10,01), 200m back (2:09,09) and set the second fastest time in the 200m fly (2:12,19). Hosszu stood on top of the podium in the 200m butterfly and IM at the 2018 SC World Championships where she earned four gold and one silver medal overall.

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo put up the fastest times of the morning in the 50 m butterfly in 25,50 and the 50m backstroke (27,81). She also advanced into the 100m freestyle final with the fifth fastest time (54,08).

17-year-old Kayla Sanchez (Canada) showed a fast 100m freestyle race, clocking 52,58 to swim on lane 4 in tonight’s final.

Additional results: