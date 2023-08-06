Holly Green Breaks Two More World Records on Day 4 of USMS Summer Nationals

2023 USMS SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Aug. 1-6, 2023

Selby Aquatic Center Sarasota, Florida

LCM (50 meters)

Results

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 USMS Summer Nationals”

Day 3 Recap

After demolishing the women’s 50-meter butterfly world record on Friday, 60-year-old Holly Green of Swamp Water Aquatics Gainesville (SWAG) added two more masters standards to her tally in back-to-back events on Saturday.

First, Green blazed a 50 free time of 22.84 to sneak under the former world record of 28.90 from Australia’s Jenny Whiteley in 2018. Then the next event, Green clocked a 50 back time of 33.38 leading off SWAG’s mixed 200 medley relay to shave nearly half a second off her own women’s 60-64 mark (33.57) that she set on Thursday.

Green took down the only individual world records on the fourth day of action in Sarasota, but there were also three new relay standards set on Saturday. North Carolina Masters Swimming was responsible for two of them in the mixed 200-239 200 medley relay (1:57.86) and women’s 200-219 200 freestyle relay (1:54.10). Jennifer Mihalik (32.19), David Dunson (30.67), Morten Andersen (28.48), and Erika Braun (26.52) combined for the mixed 200 medley relay record while Braun led off the record-breaking 200 free relay team along with Kerry Lindauer (27.95), Celia Wolff (31.03), and Karen Stump (27.67).

The previous mixed 200-239 medley relay world record stood at 1:59.99 by Britain’s Guildford City Swimming Club in 2017, according to a World Aquatics document last updated on May 31. The old women’s 200-219 200 free relay record stood at 1:54.72 by Club Tribe last August.

Braun also broke a world record in the women’s 160-199 200 medley relay (2:02.92) on Friday, swimming a 35.53 breaststroke leg along with Anna Flanagan‘s 31.65 50 back, Stump’s 28.63 50 fly, and Mihalik’s 27.11 50 free anchor. The former women’s 160-199 200 medley relay record stood at 2:04.75 by Team TYR from way back in 2006.

Swim Fort Lauderdale also got in on the record-breaking action in the men’s 280-319 200 freestyle relay (1:53.43) thanks to the quartet of Andre Steynberg (27.78), Hubie Kerns (29.74), Timothy Shead (28.46), and Bruce Williams (27.45).

Check out all the records broken on Day 4 below: