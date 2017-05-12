High School Senior Launches Online Support System for Swimmers

Press Release submitted by Swimmers 4 Healing and Hope.

In just over a month, I will graduate from high school. One of my final projects is a senior service project. Because I have spent 14 years as a swimmer and have had many ups and downs along the way, I decided to create a new Facebook page and eventually a website for any swimmers facing injury or illness at any level in the sport of swimming.

The project is called “Swimmers 4 Healing and Hope” and is now a live Facebook page that I hope many of my fellow swimmers will join and post! We are all in this together! Hopefully since I have overcome four injuries and a chronic illness these will mean something to others for whom the road hasn’t always been easy.

You can share personal stories about events that have affected you in the sport of swimming. I also plan to include tips on injury recovery, nutrition, dryland stories, quotes from swimming greats, and advice from coaches. I would love to also share your videos of great races. This project is for swimmers past and present who have faced and overcome obstacles to continue their swimming goals and dreams.

The site link is: https://www.facebook.com/Swim4Hope/

Please join and let’s work together to create the best online support system for swimmers in the world!

Hannah Hale is a high school senior and will swim next year at Davis & Elkins College.

She swam for The Potomac Marlins, Lake Braddock Swim & Dive and the Burke Station Destroyers.