Hidden Valley, Riverside High Schools Win Virginia 3A Championships

The Hidden Valley High School boys team controlled the Virginia 3A State Championship meet from beginning to end, culminating in a state championship last week in Richmond. The Hidden Valley run started with a new meet record of 1:34.28 in the medley relay, and continued with new meet records in the 200 free (1:26.88) and 400 free (3:11.41) free relays as well.

Along the way, the Titans were led individually by a pair of swimmers who each took two victories. Senior Greg Reed, who has committed to the University of Georgia, took the distance freestyle events, also setting new meet records in the 200 free (1:39.96) and the 500 free (4:26.76). Junior Keith Myburgh also set two new meet records in his two events, taking the 200 IM (1:50.41) and 100 breast (56.35) by over a combined five seconds.

The remaining four events were also won in pairs. York High senior Parker Harp swept the freestyles, touching in 21.55 for the 50 free, and 46.90 in the 100 free. Cave Spring senior Angelo Russo set new meet records in the 100 fly (48.45) and the 100 Back (49.23).

On the girls side, Riverside High bookended their state championship with victories in the medley relay (1:48.52) and the 400 free relay (3:34.98). In between, York High took the 200 free relay with a 1:39.10, en route to a 2nd place finish overall.

Riverside was led by freshman Allison Kopac, who pulled one of the more unusual doubles you’ll see in high school swimming, especially at a state championship meet. First, she set a new meet record in the 100 free, touching in 51.15. Next, after two heats of the boys 500, Kopac jumped back into the pool and won the distance event in 4:55.71, with a ten second margin of victory. Riverside sophomore Claire Nguyen also helped out the winning effort by taking the 200 free in 1:48.46, a new meet record.

Cave Spring junior Emma Muzzy took the 200 IM in 1:59.22, and the 100 breast in 1:02.95, setting new meet records in both events. Lord Botetourt freshman Olivia Bray was the final double individual event winner. She won the 100 fly in 53.62, before setting a new meet record in the 100 back with a 54.20.

York High junior Alex Slayton won the other individual event, the 50 free, in 23.88.

Note: the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which consists almost entirely of public schools, runs five different state meets, for divisions 2A (smaller schools) to 6A (largest schools). Additionally, most of the state’s private schools compete as part of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA), which runs its own meet. We’ll be recapping all six of those meets here.