Herrmann, Lamb & Guthrie Among Repeat Record Breakers on Day 4 of USMS Nationals

2022 U.S. MASTERS SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

August 3 – August 7, 2022

Collegiate School Aquatic Center, Richmond, VA

LCM (50m)

Meet Website

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”

Danielle Herrmann, Willard Lamb, and David Guthrie had all set at least one world record through three days of competition at USMS Nationals. On day 4, they continued their success, each breaking another world record.

Herrmann, who swims for Clovis Swim Club, set her day 4 world record in the women’s 35-39 200 IM. She swam 2:21.09, breaking Matsuda Hitomi‘s record of 2:21.47, which had stood since 2012. This is her third world record in the age group; earlier in the meet, she broke the 100 breaststroke world record and already owned the 50 breaststroke.

In 2019, she was the oldest woman racing in her events at the U.S. Open. She told USA Swimming that her career as a pediatric pharmacist “really helped me to take the pressure off myself because it’s all about perspective. At work, sometimes it’s about life or death situations…then I step out of that world and go to the pool.”

Oregon Masters swimmer Willard Lamb has had a monumental week, rewriting the record books for the men’s 100-104 age group. He continued that trend on day 4, breaking the 50 backstroke world record that he’d set en route to his 100 backstroke world record on day 2. In the individual event, Lamb went 1:09.17, undercutting his old record by 3.96 seconds.

Prior to this meet, the record stood at 1:29.13, set by France’s Jean Leemput in 2014. Lamb now owns 14 long course world records across the the 95-99 and 100-104 age groups. He also set a USMS record in his age group for the 50 freestyle, clocking 57.42.

On day 3, David Guthrie lowered his own 100 breaststroke world record in the men’s 60-64 age group. On day 4, the Lone Star Masters swimmer followed it up by resetting his world record in the 200 breaststroke. He swam 2:39.49, lowering the record he set in 2021 by seven-tenths. A member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, Guthrie will race the 50 breaststroke later in the meet and look to take ownership of all three breaststroke records in his age group.

USMS Records Set on Day 4

Like the world record setters, the people who broke USMS records on day 4 of USMS nationals all set at least one USMS record earlier in the meet.

Erika Braun set two USMS records in the women 50-54 age group this session. First, she hit 27.38 in the 50 freestyle, undercutting the record 27.50 she established in June. Then, she broke the USMS record in the 50 backstroke by .09 seconds, touching in 32.30 to break Leslie Livingston‘s 2013 record.

Also in the 50 backstroke, Chuck Barnes set a new USMS record in the men’s 45-49 age group. He clocked 28.01, shaving .04 seconds off the old record of 28.05, which had stood since 2008. Earlier in the meet, Barnes set a USMS record in his age group for the 200 backstroke.

Diann Uustal set her USMS record in the women’s 75-79 age group, swimming 2:56.07. She’d set the old record in October 2021, when she went 2:56.75. Over the course of her masters swimming career, she’s set 126 USMS records.

Finally, Club Tribe continued to rewrite the USMS relay records. This time, they broke the mixed 100-119 200 medley relay record, posting 1:53.51.

The meet is live-streamed on YouTube each day. To see any of the records broken on Day 4, click here.