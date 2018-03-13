Henrique Rodrigues’ Year-Long Doping Suspension Ends

The suspension of 2016 Olympic semi-finalist Henrique Rodrigues has expired after 1 year, meaning he is eligible to return to competition. Rodrigues was suspended in 2017 after testing positive on March 13th for Clostebol, a weak anabolic androgenic steroid.

The 2018 Maria Lenk Trophy, Brazil’s long course national championship meet, runs from April 30th through May 5th in Rio. That meet is the selection for the 2018 Pan Pac Championship, the 2018 South American Championshis, and the 2018 World Short Course Championships.

Rodrigues had previously been a World Junior Champs bronze medalist in 2008 (with the 4×100 free relay), won a gold (4×100 free relay) and bronze (200 IM) at the Pan American Games in 2011 and won two golds (4×200 free relay, 200 IM) at the 2015 Pan American Games. He missed Brazil’s World Championships team last year, so no results from Budapest were vacated.

South African swimmer Louisa de Jongh’s two-year doping suspension also expired earlier this month.