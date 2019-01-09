He Junyi Becomes 3rd Fastest Chinese 100 Freestyler Of All-Time

2019 CHINESE SPRING SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Chinese Spring Swimming Championships in Shaoxing wrapped up today with a bang, as He Junyi made history in the men’s LCM 100 freestyle event.

Entering this 3-day meet at Shangyu Swimming Hall, 21-year-old He’s LCM 100 freestyle personal best rested at 49.19, a time he neared during this morning’s prelims to take the top seed. But he crushed a new lifetime best mark of 48.84 tonight to capture gold.

Not only would He’s sub-49 second time have beaten what teammate Yu Hexin’s 48.88 produced in Jakarta for 2018 Asian Games bronze, but it places He among the kings of 100 freestyle in China. Only 2015 World Champion in the event, Ning Zetao and Yu have been faster, with Ning’s PB sitting at 47.65 and Yu’s career-fastest represented by the 48.47 he threw down at the 2016 Chinese National Championships.

Below are the top 5 Chinese male LCM 100 freestyle performers of all-time:

#1 – 47.65 Ning Zetao CHN China Autumn Nationals 10/14/2014 Huangshan #2 – 48.47 Yu Hexin CHN 2016 CHN National Championships 4/3/2016 Foshan #3 – 48.84 He Junyi CHN 2019 CHN Spring Championships 01/09/2019 Shaoxing #4 – 48.86 Lu Zhiwu CHN 2013 CHN Nationals 4/1/2013 Zhengzhou #5 – 48.95 Hou Yujie CHN 2018 Asian Games 8/19/2018 Jakarta

Another name that made headlines at the meet was Chen Xinyi, the now-20-year-old who tested positively for the banned substance Hydrochlorothiazide at the 2016 Olympic Games. She was subsequently given a 2-year suspension.

Now back and competing, Chen clocked a time of 1:00.34 to claim bronze in the women’s 100m fly behind winner Liaonings Dankaiqi , who touched in 59.57, and runner-up Zhu Jiaming who claimed silver in 59.68.

Note that many Chinese big guns, such as Sun Yang, Wang Jianjiahe, Li Bingjie, Yan Zibei and more held off from this competition and will instead be focusing on the Chinese National Championships taking place on March 24th – 31st in Qingdao. That competition serves as the qualifying meet for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Below are additional results collected from Asian news sources (all long course meters).

Men’s 100 free

He Junyi – 48.84 He Jianbin – 49.90 Liu Shaofeng – 50.26

Men’s 200 fly

Shen Jiahao – 1:58.78 Wu Yuhang – 1:59.52 Zhang Zixian – 2:01.21

Men’s 200 breast

Li Chao – 2:13.51 Huang Chaosheng – 2:15.81 Hubeis Yu Zongda – 2:16.14

Men’s 400 free

Chen Juner – 3:56.70 Lin Zheqi – 3:56.84 Deng Ziqi – 3:56.84

Women’s 100 fly

Liaonings Dankaiqi – 59.57 Zhu Jiaming – 59.68 Chen Xinyi – 1:00.34

Women’s 100 breast

Tang Qianting – 1:09.10 He Yan – 1:09.11 Yu Yiting – 1:09.27

Women’s 400 IM

Wang Xinya – 4:44.26 Yan Xin – 4:48.37 Qian Xinan – 4:48.75

Women’s 50 fly

Wu Quinfeng – 26.66 Shan Kiaqi – 27.04 Zheng Yao – 27.32

Men’s 200 IM