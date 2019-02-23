Hawaii Men, Women Combine for 4 MPSF Records on Day 3

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Day Three

Four more conference records fell on Day 3 of the 2019 MPSF Championships as Hawaii broke the men’s 400 medley and 400 IM marks and the women’s 100 back and 100 breast records. The Rainbow Warriors top the leader boards of both the men’s meet and the women’s meet after 3 days of competition.

Men’s Recap

Pacific senior Mason Miller eked out a win in the 100 fly, avenging his last year’s third-place finish with 46.24. Cal Poly senior Zachary Allen, 6th last year, was runner-up in 46.38. Defending champion Mateusz Chaba of Hawaii had to settle for 3rd with 46.58.

Hawaii’s Talon Lindquist led a freshman sweep of the podium in the 400 IM. His 3:46.81 beat the meet record by .26. Second and third went to BYU’s Tamaalelagi Tuitama (3:51.37) and Santa Barbara’s Daniel Marella (3:52.22).

Santa Barbara loaded up the 200 free final taking 5 of the 8 lanes. Senior Logan Hotchkiss (1:34.53) pulled in the win for the Gauchos, adding to his 500 free victory on Day 2. Cal Poly junior Paul Rogers clocked a 1:35.29 for second, while UCSB junior Joseph Lastelic took 3rd in 1:36.65.

Pacific senior Yahav Shahav won his 3rd conference title in the 100 breast, touching in 53.25. It was a tight race but Shahav’s up-front speed gave him the edge. Out in 24.8, the only sub-25 in the field, he came back in 28.4 for the win. BYU freshman Josue Dominguez (53.55) edged Hawaii junior David Springhetti (53.81) for second.

Defending champion Metin Aydin of Hawaii won his second consecutive 100 back title, going 46.23, a half second faster than he’d been a year ago. Teammate Kane Follows was runner-up with 46.90, while Santa Barbara sophomore Jolen Griffin took 3rd in 47.42.

Hawaii’s Max Burman added the 1-meter diving title to the 3-meter crown he won yesterday, with 374.50 points. His teammate Johan Sandell was runner-up with 355.05, while BYU’s Bryce Farabee came in 3rd with 345.20.

Hawaii’s Aydin (46.82), Springhetti (53.27), Chaba (46.40), and Reed Wynn (43.06) took a big .75 bite out of the meet record in the 400 medley relay with their winning time of 3:09.55. Pacific’s Angel Alcala (47.86), Shahaff (52.61), Miller (45.92), and Dylan Toy (43.79) also came in under the old meet mark with 3:10.18.

Team Standings After Day 3 – Men

University of Hawaii 535.5 UC Santa Barbara 466.5 Brigham Young University 431 University of the Pacific / Cal Poly 281.5 – UC San Diego 253

Women’s Recap

Hawaii sophomore Lucia Lassman kicked of Friday evening’s festivities with a 53.04 win in the 100 fly over Santa Barbara teammates Heaven Quintana (54.21) and Jacquelyn Harris (54.44). Lassman was 4/10 faster than she’d been a year ago when she placed 3rd in this event.

Davis senior Solie Laughlin picked up her fourth consecutive win in the 400 IM, touching in 4:11.66, just 8/10 off her meet record. Laughlin jumped out to an early lead on the butterfly and crushed the field on the backstroke. While she didn’t have the fastest back half in the final, her lead proved too much to overcome and she won by 5 seconds over Hawaii’s Anna Kotonen (4:16.63) and BYU’s Makayla Cazier (4:18.98).

Hawaii junior Phoebe Hines was 2.5 seconds faster than her 5th-place finish from 2018 in winning the 200 free in 1:45.68. Behind her, UC Davis freshman Mia Motekaitis (1:47.86) held off Hawaii senior Silvija Djelic (1:48.25) and Pacific junior Taylor Hosmer (1:48.34) for second place.

Hawaii sophomore Kionna Clayton went 1:00.36 to win the 100 breast with a new meet record. Last year, she was third with 1:01.44. San Diego’s Kailyn Evans, 3rd last year, was runner-up in 1:01.23. UCSB’s Quintana took 3rd with 1:01.56.

Karolina Hajkova, another sophomore from Hawaii, won the 100 back in 52.64. She had broken the meet record with 52.23 in heats this morning. UCSB grabbed 2nd and 3rd with juniors Tara Middleton (54.41) and Emily Ward (54.54).

Ivy Houser led a 1-2-3 Hawaii sweep of 3-meter diving, notching 320.50 points. Houser also won this event as a freshman in 2018. Victoria Moretti (317.75) and Jami Stone (312.80) completed the podium, while UC Davis’ Taylor Hornberger took 4th with 308.40.

Hawaii wrapped up the night with a 3:37.97 win in the 400 medley relay. Hajkova (53.59) Clayton (1:01.06), Lassman (53.64), and Bryndis Hansen (49.68) made up the winning relay. UC Davis (Laughlin, Kristin Schumann, Motekaitis, and Mia Facey) touched 2nd in 3:41.14, while UCSD (Olivia Parks, Grace Murphy, Emily Lambert, and Cody Hargadon) took 3rd with 3:42.37.

Team Standings After Day 3 – Women