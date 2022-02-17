Hawaii and UCSB Split Relays at Day 1 MPSF

MSPF Conference Championships

February 16-20, 2022

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Men- BYU (1x) Women- Hawaii (5x)

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation kicked off their championships tonight. The BYU men will look to defend their title, and the Hawaii women will be looking for their sixth title in a row.

Women’s Recap

The defending champions on the women’s side Hawaii started off the night with a win in the 200 medley relay as they swam a final time of 1:39.14. They finished just ahead of UC-San Diego who touched in a 1:39.37. The biggest difference between the two teams was the freestyle splits as Anna Kotonen of Hawaii swam a 22.06 and Brittney Miles of UCSD split a 22.86.

UC-Santa Barbara came out with the win in the 800 freestyle relay as they touched in a final time of 7:21.10. Hawaii finished second in a time of 7:21.39. Hawaii charged home as the anchor leg split a 1:46.88, but came up just short as UC-Santa Barbara’s Molly McCance touched first. The Pacific relay was originally disqualified in the event, but that disqualification has now been overturned.

Team Scores:

University of Hawaii 74 UC Santa Barbara 70 UC San Diego 66 Brigham Young University 62 University of California, Davis 54 University of the Pacific 50 California State University Baptist 46 / University of San Diego 46 tie Cal Poly 40

Men’s Recap

The Hawaii men won the 200 medley relay touching in a time of 1:26.80. They touched ahead of BYU who touched in a 1:27.12. The difference maker between the two was the backstroke legs as Hawaii’s Ian Venter led off in a 22.17 compared to BYU’s leadoff, Diego Camacho, who split a 23.10.

The UCSB men picked up a huge win in the 800 freestyle relay winning in a time of 6:24.60. They won by over four and a half seconds as Hawaii touched second in a 6:29.31. The first three members of the UCSB relay each split a 1:36, and Austin Sparrow brought the team home in a 1:34.99. That was a huge improvement from last year for UCSB as they finished third in a time of 6:31.04 a year ago.

Team scores: