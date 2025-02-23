2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

February 18-22, 2025

Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina

Championship Central

Live Results

2025 SEC Championships

Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA

Live Results

This weekend at the ACC and SEC conference championships, we saw 5 NCAA relay records get broken. But they weren’t just broken by a tenth or a second or two… they were obliterated. They were demolished to the point that SwimSwam commenters were asking questions like “Has swimming become too fast?”

I am here to say that no, swimming has not gotten too fast.

I am also here to take a deeper dive into three of those records (Men’s 200 Free/400 Medley, Women’s 400 Medley) and dissect just how utterly disgusting they are after this weekend.

The best part of all of this? In just 4-5 weeks time, we will see all of these teams back on the blocks prepared to go fast again. Will we see more history made come NCAA Championships?