2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Championship Central
- Live Results
2025 SEC Championships
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA
- Live Results
This weekend at the ACC and SEC conference championships, we saw 5 NCAA relay records get broken. But they weren’t just broken by a tenth or a second or two… they were obliterated. They were demolished to the point that SwimSwam commenters were asking questions like “Has swimming become too fast?”
I am here to say that no, swimming has not gotten too fast.
I am also here to take a deeper dive into three of those records (Men’s 200 Free/400 Medley, Women’s 400 Medley) and dissect just how utterly disgusting they are after this weekend.
The best part of all of this? In just 4-5 weeks time, we will see all of these teams back on the blocks prepared to go fast again. Will we see more history made come NCAA Championships?
No offense, but you didn’t take a serious look at the question.
When good HS age swimmers look at what it takes to compete at the highest level collegiately and feel disassociated, it’s a bad thing.
We either need to totally change what we think college swimming is – not necessarily something you do right out of high school – or get serious about implementing rules to protect what it was.
And before someone comes with the obvious comment of kids can just get faster, pause for a second and think what you are saying. The system that is developing is going to lead to more home schooling ( which is fine for some people but can be harmful if… Read more »
I’m not sure if this has been noted on any other thread and maybe it’s not as crazy of a stat as I think it is, but if you take Florida’s first 50 splits for each of the 400 medley relay legs you get 1:21.84. That would’ve won NCAAs as recently as 2021 and would’ve been the NCAA record until 2017
NO that is actually crazy.
How many of the dressel SCY records are gonna go this season
The underwaters are too long. Limit the 15m to 10m, and the times will slow down because there will be more swimming.
You make an excellent point. Compare the current spectator experience of swimming in a 25 yard pool to even as recently as 20 years ago when the underwaters were much shorter. The athletes now are hidden from view for most of each lap in a 100.
Dive in —> long underwater then two strokes and then a turn.
Repeat three more times.
100 completed.
The athletes have progressed to the point that short course yards is basically just repeats of underwater fly kicking. If you give backstroke a start off the blocks or give fly flip turns the times would be within a second or two of each other.
Hot Take: Liendo could go a 39.9 in the 100 free if he swam fly with flip turns.
Getting up before 15 off the start is already hard enough when sprinting 😅
The truly amazing Coleman lays it out there!
That’s why he’s been voted as the “face of SwimSwam” by his colleagues for three years running!
Keep it up with the pithy insights.
Will be more faster when Cal introduced those 24 years old European olympian as a freshman 😂😂 lol
Shut up shut up shut uuuuuuuup
5th years,
Transfer portal / NIL,
International swimmers, All faster than a new pair of goggles