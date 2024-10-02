Harvard Names 2024 Grad Will Grant New Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Harvard Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Men’s Swimming and Diving has named Will Grant as an assistant coach. Grant, who graduated from Harvard in 2024, returns to the program he won four Ivy League titles with.

One of the top swimmers in school history, Grant finished his Crimson career among the all-time leaders in the individual medley, backstroke and the relays. Hailing from Waco, Texas, Grant holds the program record in the 200 IM (1:42.83), while ranking second in the 100 back (45.88) and third in the 200 back (1:40.61). He also swam on the Crimson’s second-ranked 400-medley relay (3:05.51) and third-best 200-medley relay (1:23.97).

Grant left his mark on the Ivy League having won four 200-back championships, three 100-back titles and one 200-individual medley crown. He also helped two 400-medley-relay teams and one 200-medley relay win conference championships. When Grant won his fourth 200-back title in March, he became just the second Ivy athlete to win four championships in the event and first since Dan Shevchik ’03.

The 2024 Ivy League Phil Moriarty High Point Swimmer of the Meet and Harold S. Ulen Career High Point Swimmer qualified for three NCAA Championships (2020, 2023, 2024) during his decorated time in Cambridge. As excellent as he was in the pool, he was just as terrific off it, earning CSCAA Scholar All-America honors twice, including a first-team appointment in 2024. Grant was also a 2024 CSC Academic All-America Third-Team selection.

Harvard opens its 2024-25 campaign on Friday, Nov. 15, when it faces Cornell and Dartmouth in Ithaca, New York.