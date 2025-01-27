Harvard Men Move To 7-0 With Wins Over Penn & Boston College

Harvard vs Boston College vs Penn (Men)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Men’s Swimming and Diving earned a pair of home wins on Saturday, taking down Penn, 207-91, and Boston College, 230-68. The decisions sent the Crimson seniors out with a victory and moved Harvard to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Ivy League.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming and diving team put the finishing touches on its regular-season slate Saturday morning at Blodgett Pool, earning a 195-104 victory over Boston College despite a 207-91 defeat to host Harvard.

With the split, the Quakers finish out the regular season with an overall record of 4-6, going 1-6 against Ivy competition in 2024-25.

Senior Matt Fallon was the hero for Penn, claiming victory in three events to pace the team.

*Fallon was victorious first in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking a 54.39. Watson Nguyen picked up second place with a time of 54.81. Fallon also won the 200 breast at 1:58.88 with Peter Whittington coming in second (2:00.56), and won the 400 IM as well with a time of 3:56.84.

*The quartet of John Lieberman , Alex Fu , Jeffrey Hou , and Liam Campbell timed in at 1:23.55 to place second in the 200 free relay.

*Whittington placed third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:50.05.

* Daniel Gallagher swam a 1:49.78 in the 200 backstroke, good for a third-place finish.

*Hou continued his strong freshman season with a time of 49.79 in the 100 fly, taking third place.

*Hou, Nguyen, Fu, and Campbell clocked a time of 1:31.30 to take third place in the 200 medley relay.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Boston College Men’s Swimming & Diving team competed in a tri-meet versus Harvard and UPenn on Saturday morning at Blodgett Pool on the Campus of Harvard University.



The Eagles were defeated 104-195 by the Quakers of the University of Pennsylvania, while BC fell to the Crimson of Harvard University 68-230.



Garrett Nelson finished third overall in the Men’s 1000 yard freestyle, touching the wall at 9:46.01.

Aiden Bucaria placed fourth overall in the Men’s 100 yard breaststroke, finishing with a time of 57.49.

Angus Williams compiled a score of 280.45 in the Men’s 1m diving, leading to a third place finish.

Anthony Rosenberger placed sixth in the Men’s 3m diving with a score of 264.80, while Angus Williams placed seventh with a score of 248.80.