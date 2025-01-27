Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Harvard Men Move To 7-0 With Wins Over Penn & Boston College

Harvard vs Boston College vs Penn (Men)

  • January 25, 2025
  • Cambridge, Mass.
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

Courtesy: Harvard Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Men’s Swimming and Diving earned a pair of home wins on Saturday, taking down Penn, 207-91, and Boston College, 230-68. The decisions sent the Crimson seniors out with a victory and moved Harvard to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Ivy League.

How it Happened

  • The Crimson began the morning with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Anthony RinconMarre GattnarDavid Schmitt and David Greeley finished the event in 1:29.52, just ahead of Oliver PilkintonJoshua ChenSonny Wang and Evan Croley (1:30.49).
  • Harvard posted the top-2 times in the 1,000 free as Shane Washart and Tristan Dalbey finished ahead of the field. Washart logged a time of 9:28.41 and Dalbey was close behind, completing the race in 9:30.11.
  • The 200 free featured four Crimson swimmers in the top-4 positions. Greeley won with a time of 1:39.37, and was followed by Ben Littlejohn (1:39.60), Harris Durham (1:39.77) and Gattnar (1:40.56).
  • Rincon was victorious in the 100 back, registering a time of 48.84. The senior led a group of three that finished ahead of the pack, with Schmitt (49.49) and Evan Croley (50.25) coming in second and third, respectively.
  • Adriano Arioti won the 200 fly in 1:48.26, and later collected a victory in the 200 back (1:46.47).
  • Harvard continued to put forth a strong showing as the day went on as it boasted the top three swimmers in the 50 free (Wang – 19.82, Pilkinton – 20.71, Anders Aistars – 20.94), 3-meter diving (Adam Wesson – 403.40, Jack Holland – 343.40, Raphael Tourette – 336.30) and 100 free (Wang – 45.07, Greeley – 45.42, Gattnar – 45.89).
  • The Crimson’s top-3-individual-event-streak ended with the 200 back, but its performance was still a successful one. Arioti finished in first place, as previously mentioned, with Rincon checking in right behind at 1:48.02.
  • Washart (4:34.76), Durham (4:35.98), Aistars (4:37.56) and Novinski (4:39.50) made up the top four of the 500 free.
  • Schmitt captured the 100 fly in 48.48, touching the pad just ahead of Aayush Deshpande (49.39).
  • After winning the 3-meter diving competition, Wesson made it a clean sweep with a 1-meter score of 359.05. Tourette, meanwhile, was the runner-up at 324.85.
  • Putting an exclamation point on the day was Harvard’s triumph in the 200 free relay. Wang, Greeley, Pilkinton and Gattnar blew away the field, finishing in 1:20.49, more than three seconds better than second-place Penn (1:23.55).

Up Next

Harvard hits the road for the annual HYP meet, with this year’s edition taking place at Yale (New Haven, Conn.). Friday’s action is slated to commence at 1 p.m. ET and Saturday is scheduled for a 10 a.m. ET start.

Courtesy: Penn Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming and diving team put the finishing touches on its regular-season slate Saturday morning at Blodgett Pool, earning a 195-104 victory over Boston College despite a 207-91 defeat to host Harvard.

With the split, the Quakers finish out the regular season with an overall record of 4-6, going 1-6 against Ivy competition in 2024-25.

Senior Matt Fallon was the hero for Penn, claiming victory in three events to pace the team.

Quaker Notemeal
*Fallon was victorious first in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking a 54.39. Watson Nguyen picked up second place with a time of 54.81. Fallon also won the 200 breast at 1:58.88 with Peter Whittington coming in second (2:00.56), and won the 400 IM as well with a time of 3:56.84.

*The quartet of John LiebermanAlex FuJeffrey Hou, and Liam Campbell timed in at 1:23.55 to place second in the 200 free relay.

*Whittington placed third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:50.05.

*Daniel Gallagher swam a 1:49.78 in the 200 backstroke, good for a third-place finish.

*Hou continued his strong freshman season with a time of 49.79 in the 100 fly, taking third place.

*Hou, Nguyen, Fu, and Campbell clocked a time of 1:31.30 to take third place in the 200 medley relay.

Up Next
It’s another month off before the Quakers resume competition at the Ivy League Championships Feb. 26 to March 1 in Providence, R.I.

Courtesy: Boston College Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Boston College Men’s Swimming & Diving team competed in a tri-meet versus Harvard and UPenn on Saturday morning at Blodgett Pool on the Campus of Harvard University. 

The Eagles were defeated 104-195 by the Quakers of the University of Pennsylvania, while BC fell to the Crimson of Harvard University 68-230. 

Highlights of the Meet

  • Garrett Nelson finished third overall in the Men’s 1000 yard freestyle, touching the wall at 9:46.01.
  • Aiden Bucaria placed fourth overall in the Men’s 100 yard breaststroke, finishing with a time of 57.49.
  • Angus Williams compiled a score of 280.45 in the Men’s 1m diving, leading to a third place finish.
  • Anthony Rosenberger placed sixth in the Men’s 3m diving with a score of 264.80, while Angus Williams placed seventh with a score of 248.80.


Up Next: The Eagles will travel down Comm Ave. to compete at the BU Winter Open on Feb. 7-8.  

