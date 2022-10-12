Hwang Sunwoo Logs 47.78 100 Free Victory At Korean National Sports Festival

2022 KOREAN NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL

October 8th – October 13th

Ulsan, South Korea

LCM (50m)

Results

After putting on a show in the men’s 200m freestyle yesterday, 19-year-old World Championships silver medalist Hwang Sunwoo followed up with another gold.

Competing on day five of the 2022 Korean National Sports Festival, Hwang clocked a time of 47.78 to top the men’s 100m freestyle podium.

Hwang surged to the top seed out of the heats with a morning effort of 48.36, a time that already cracked the longstanding meet record of 48.66 set by Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan in 2016. The freestyle ace then hacked another .58 off of that result to check in with his gold medal-worthy 47.78.

Hwang owns the Korean national record in this 100m free event with the 47.56 Asian Record he produced in the semi-finals at the 2020 Olympic Games. He ultimately finished 5th with a final time of 47.82. As such, his time at this meet falls within .22 of his own lifetime best.

Post-race, Hwang said he was satisfied with his swim, one which represented his fourth gold at this Festival after already having won the 200m free (1:44.67), as well as the 400m and 800m free relays. Should his Gwangon Provincial Office squad top the men’s medley relay podium tomorrow, Hwang will capture 5 golds, matching his total from last year’s competition.

Also making some noise at the festival was Kim Woomin, who doubled up on his 1500m freestyle victory from night one of the meet. Kim already hit a personal best of 14:54.25 in that grueling distance and followed suit by nearly hitting another PB in the 400m free.

Stopping the clock in 3:45.65, Kim beat the field by over 6 seconds, with Hojun Lee getting to the wall behind him in 3:52.54 for silver.

Kim’s career-quickest in this 4free event remains at the 3:45.64 he produced at this summer’s World Championships. There in Budapest, the 21-year-old placed 6th overall, with his performance here falling just .01 outside of that result.

For the women, An Sehyeon got it done for gold in the 100m butterfly, registering a time of 58.62. Sehyeon owns the Korean record in this race with the 57.07 she put up at the 2017 World Championships. Her podium-topping result here established a new meet record in the event.