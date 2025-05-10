Hall of Fame Virginia, NC State Swim Coach Mark Bernardino Retires

Hall of fame swim coach Mark Bernardino has announced his retirement from the profession, ending a 48-year career.

Bernardino has served as an associate head coach at NC State since 2018, where he led the distance group. Before that, he built most of his coaching resume as the head coach at the University of Virginia.

“Mark didn’t just coach teams or individuals, he shaped lives,” said NC State head coach Braden Holloway. His guidance, passion and integrity have left a lasting mark. To be able to coach alongside a mentor for these years has been a remarkable journey.

“I am grateful for Mark spending the last portion of his career wearing the Red & White. Coaches like Mark don’t retire- they live on in the hearts of every athlete or coach they have inspired.”

At the end of the 2018-2019 season, Bernardino’s first with the Wolfpack, the NC State women took the top 4 spots in the 400 IM at the ACC Championships. The men’s team took the top 4 spots in the 500 free at the 2022 ACC Championships, and in 2023, Will Gallant and Ross Dant took the top 2 spots at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Last season, when the men finished 3rd and the women finished 5th at the ACC Championships, the distance groups again had success under Bernardino’s guidance. The men scored 194 combined points in the men’s 500 and 1650 free combined, which was 50 points more than the next-best team in those disciplines (team champions Cal scored 144).

“Few people have been as blessed and fortunate as I have to have pursued their life’s passion and joy for as long as I have,” said Bernardino.

“These past seven years as a member of Coach Braden Holloway‘s staff and team at NC State will be memories I cherish forever. Working with Braden, a legendary coach and the best coach in ACC history, has allowed me the opportunity to grow both as a coach and a leader and be positively influenced as a coach and person. No one should ever stop learning and progressing, and these last seven years at NC State provided an exclamation point to my career. I am thankful and love every athlete whom I have coached, for they have been my great teachers. I thank and love the coaches who have stood by my side and shared this journey with me. I look forward to the continued growth of the sport of swimming, and I hope for the betterment of years to come.”

This is his second retirement from coaching: from 1978 to 2013, he was the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Virginia. He led the men’s and women’s programs to a combined 27 ACC team titles, the most in the conference history, and 8 top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships.

His 521 career victories when he retired from that program ranked him 5th-best in NCAA history. He then spent 4 seasons as an associate head coach at South Carolina before joining the Wolfpack staff.

Internationally, he was the head coach of the U.S. team at the 2001 and 2009 World University Games and an assistant coach of the U.S. team at the 2011 and 2023 Pan American Games. He coached Ed Moses to 2 Olympic medals in 2000, Lauren Perdue to a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, and Matt McLean to a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games while the head coach of Virginia.

Bernadino’s Career Honors: