Backstroker Jack Chiappetta Hands Verbal Commitment to Northwestern’s Class of 2030

Backstroker Jack Chiappetta from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has announced his commitment to Northwestern University for the fall of 2026.

Chiappetta is currently a junior at Blackstone Valley Prep in Cumberland, RI. Though he did not compete for his high school this year, Chiappetta was the Rhode Island HS State Champion in the 100 butterfly (50.99) back in 2024, also boasting a 4th place finish in a loaded 100 backstroke field (51.18).

At the club level, Chiappetta represents Bluefish Swim Club, where he is a multi-time U.S. Open qualifier. At the 2024 U.S. Open Championships last December, Chiappetta logged a 17th-place finish in the 200 backstroke to win the ‘C’ final of the event in a time of 1:46.75. While Chiappetta excels at the 100 and 200 backstroke, he also carries strong times in the butterfly events, swimming the 200 butterfly at the US Open as well.

Best Times (SCY):

100 Backstroke: 48.82

200 Backstroke: 1:46.23

100 Butterfly: 50.18

200 Butterfly: 1:49.09

With his times, Chiappetta should bring some excellent depth to Northwestern’s backstroke group. Among returning members of the school’s 2024-2025 roster, Chiappetta’s 200 backstroke time would rank 3rd. In addition, his time in the 100 backstroke would rank 6th, with over a year to improve his time prior to his arrival on campus. For a third event, Chiappetta could target the “dirty double” and take on the 200 butterfly as his current time would rank 5th in that event.

Northwestern has seen an influx of youth on its roster, with almost three-quarters of the Wildcats’ 2024-2025 roster composed of underclassmen. In the midst of this youth movement, the program is on an upward trajectory. Under second-year head coach Rachel Stratton-Mills, the Wildcats qualified four individual swimmers (David Gerchik, Stuart Seymour, Tyler Lu, Joshua Staples), one diver (Kyle Ly), and three relays (400 free relay, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay) for the 2025 Men’s NCAA Championships, one of the largest rosters in over two decades. The team also placed 7th overall at the Men’s Big Ten Championship, setting three school records and seeing 14 trips to the podium—nine individual and five relay—for one of the most successful championships in recent memory.

One of the most successful stories to come out of the program this season was Stuart Seymour, who took down Matt Grevers’ school record in the 100 backstroke, dropping almost two seconds off of his best time throughout the year to bring it to 45.07. Seymour should overlap at least a year with Chiappetta when the latter arrives on campus, giving Chiappetta a strong backstroke training partner.

Chiappetta is set to be joined by Zack Kusch, Mike Marder, and Caleb Romero Serrano in Northwestern’s class of 2026. Marder also boasts strong backstroke times, including a personal best of 1:56.37 (SCM).

