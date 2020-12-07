Gretchen Walsh Moves To #2 All-Time For 17-18s With 21.41 in 50-Yard Free

Gretchen Walsh hit three lifetime-bests at the Music City Invite, including a 21.41 in the 50-yard free that moves her to #2 all-time among U.S. 17-to-18-year-olds.

Full results available on Meet Mobile under “2020 NAC Music City Invite.”

The 17-year-old Walsh is still on the younger end of the age group. She has about 14 more months to compete in the 17-18 age group. But the Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer is wasting no time in rewriting USA Swimming’s historical ranks.

Walsh wen 21.41 to win the 50 free at the NAC Music City Invite, which featured a handful of Tennessee clubs in Nashville from Friday to Sunday. That’s a drop of .09 from Walsh’s previous best time. It also moves her from #4 all-time to #2 all-time in the U.S. 17-18 ranks. Here’s a look at those all-time rankings:

Top 50y Freestylers – 17-18 age group

Simone Manuel (2015) – 21.32 Gretchen Walsh (2020) – 21.41 Torri Huske (2020) – 21.43 Abbey Weitzeil (2014) – 21.49 Kate Douglass (2019) – 21.53

Of special note there for college swimming fans: the University of Virginia will end up with two of those top five on their roster as of next year, assuming current high school senior Walsh doesn’t defer her enrollments. Douglass is a current sophomore on the UVA team.

Walsh also dropped her lifetime-best in the 100 back from 51.75 to 51.50. That puts her 18th all-time in the 17-18 age group. And she took her 100 fly from 52.03 to 51.73, checking in at 22nd all-time for 17-18s.

St. Charles Swim Team’s Alec Filipovic won three races and earned five new lifetime-best swims. The 16-year-old was dropped more than three seconds to go 1:45.82 in the 200 fly. We had him ranked #6 nationally in the high school graduating class of 2022, but this time should put him among the best 200 flyers in the entire class.

Filipovich was also 47.37 in the 100 fly, dropping more than half a second. He hit lifetime-bests of 44.30 in the 100 free, 48.36 in the 100 back, and 1:50.44 in the 200 back. He’s a verbal commit to the University of Texas for the fall of 2022.

A few other key swims from that meet: