Gretchen Walsh, Dalton Lowe Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week 16 set of weekly honors for the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Louisville’s Dalton Lowe was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz was named Men’s Diver of the Week. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while NC State’s Elisabeth Rockefeller garnered Women’s Diver of the Week honors.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Dalton Lowe, Louisville, Gr., Spring, Texas
Lowe was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time this season after earning four first-place finishes in a 192-108 win over No. 22 Kentucky. The Spring, Texas, native earned three NCAA B-cut times in the 50 free (19.49), 100 fly (45.69) and 200 medley (1:24.27, 20.98 split). He also recorded a 42.68 split to help win the 400 free (2:52.51).
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas
Sitz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week after a pair of top-2 finishes in the Mustangs’ wins over Utah and Pitt last weekend. The freshman won the 1-meter with a score of 364.55 and placed second in the 3-meter with a score of 403.20. Both scores were NCAA zone standards. Sitz now holds the ACC record for most Men’s Diver of the Week honors in a single season with six.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Sr., Nashville, Tennessee
Walsh picked up her third ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honor of the season after claiming three individual and four relay wins against No. 2 Texas, No. 8 NC State and No. 17 Arizona State. The Cavalier senior won the 50 free (20.74) while posting the top times in the NCAA this season in the 100 fly (47.48) and the 100 free (45.68). Walsh currently holds the top time in six individual events in the NCAA this season, including the 50 free, 100 back, 50 fly and 100 IM.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State, So., Burke, Virginia
Rockefeller earned an NCAA B-cut in the 3-meter after recording a 321.80 for a personal best. The sophomore out of Burke, Virginia, also recorded a 256.80 in the 1-meter in the tri-meet with No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Texas and No. 17 Arizona State.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech
Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford
Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina
Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State
Nov. 19 – N/A
Nov. 26 – Henry McFadden, Stanford
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Jan. 21 – Ben Delmar, North Carolina
Jan. 28 – Dalton Lowe, Louisville
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt
Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt
Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California
Nov. 19 – Jack Ryan, Stanford
Nov. 26 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Jan. 14 – Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
Jan. 2 1- Joshua Thai, California
Jan. 28 – Luke Sitz, SMU
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College
Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State
Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Nov. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California
Nov. 19 – N/A
Nov. 26 – Claire Curzan, Virginia
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – Mary-Ambre Moluh, California
Dec. 17 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Jan. 7 – Carmen Weiler Sastre, Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 – Katie Grimes, Virginia
Jan. 21 – Isabelle Stadden, California
Jan. 28 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara, Duke
Oct. 29 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt
Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina
Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State
Nov. 19 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Nov. 26 – Margo O’Meara, Duke
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 14 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 21 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 21 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State