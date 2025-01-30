Gretchen Walsh, Dalton Lowe Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week 16 set of weekly honors for the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Louisville’s Dalton Lowe was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz was named Men’s Diver of the Week. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while NC State’s Elisabeth Rockefeller garnered Women’s Diver of the Week honors.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Dalton Lowe, Louisville, Gr., Spring, Texas

Lowe was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time this season after earning four first-place finishes in a 192-108 win over No. 22 Kentucky. The Spring, Texas, native earned three NCAA B-cut times in the 50 free (19.49), 100 fly (45.69) and 200 medley (1:24.27, 20.98 split). He also recorded a 42.68 split to help win the 400 free (2:52.51).

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas

Sitz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week after a pair of top-2 finishes in the Mustangs’ wins over Utah and Pitt last weekend. The freshman won the 1-meter with a score of 364.55 and placed second in the 3-meter with a score of 403.20. Both scores were NCAA zone standards. Sitz now holds the ACC record for most Men’s Diver of the Week honors in a single season with six.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Sr., Nashville, Tennessee

Walsh picked up her third ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honor of the season after claiming three individual and four relay wins against No. 2 Texas, No. 8 NC State and No. 17 Arizona State. The Cavalier senior won the 50 free (20.74) while posting the top times in the NCAA this season in the 100 fly (47.48) and the 100 free (45.68). Walsh currently holds the top time in six individual events in the NCAA this season, including the 50 free, 100 back, 50 fly and 100 IM.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State, So., Burke, Virginia

Rockefeller earned an NCAA B-cut in the 3-meter after recording a 321.80 for a personal best. The sophomore out of Burke, Virginia, also recorded a 256.80 in the 1-meter in the tri-meet with No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Texas and No. 17 Arizona State.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State

Nov. 19 – N/A

Nov. 26 – Henry McFadden, Stanford

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Jan. 21 – Ben Delmar, North Carolina

Jan. 28 – Dalton Lowe, Louisville

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California

Nov. 19 – Jack Ryan, Stanford

Nov. 26 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Jan. 14 – Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Jan. 2 1- Joshua Thai, California

Jan. 28 – Luke Sitz, SMU

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State

Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Nov. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California

Nov. 19 – N/A

Nov. 26 – Claire Curzan, Virginia

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – Mary-Ambre Moluh, California

Dec. 17 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Jan. 7 – Carmen Weiler Sastre, Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 – Katie Grimes, Virginia

Jan. 21 – Isabelle Stadden, California

Jan. 28 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara, Duke

Oct. 29 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State

Nov. 19 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Nov. 26 – Margo O’Meara, Duke

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 14 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 21 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 21 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State