Greenwich Boys Extend Connecticut State Win Streak to Seven Straight

2019 Connecticut Boys Open State Championships

March 14th, 2019 (diving March 12th, 2019)

Yale University, New Haven, CT

Short Course (25 yards)

Championship Central (full results under “event results” tab)

Greenwich has been the predominant boys team throughout recent history, winning the past six CIAC Open State team titles. This year proved no different, as the Cardinals extended their state win streak to seven consecutive years. They tallied a total of of 600 points, well ahead of New Canaan’s 480.5 for second.

Pomperaug’s Colin MacKellar, Billy Regan, John Moran and Sai Quesenberry got the ball rolling with a win in the 200 medley relay, posting a final time of 1:34.44. Narrowly finishing behind was Greenwich’s team of Justin Jacob, Thomas Lewis, Stephan Todorovic, Nicolas de la Sierra at 1:34.88.

Ridgefield sophomore Connor Hunt claimed the first individual event win, taking the 200 free in a time of 1:41.40 to out-touch senior McAllistar Milne of Glastonbury, who touched at 1:41.55.

The two would also go on to finish 1-2 in the 500 free – Hunt took first with a 4:32.24, while Milne followed in 4:33.91.

Hunt’s teammate Will Bryant ended his senior year as a state champion in the 50 free. He recorded a final time of 21.25, which was only less than a tenth of a second ahead of runner-up John Marcolina out of Fitch Coop – the fellow senior touched the wall at 21.34.

Ben Feldman, a junior from Westhill/Stamford, was the only other two-time event winner at the meet. He first won the 100 fly as the only competitor under 50, stopping the clock at 49.72. In an interesting double, Feldman later emerged victorious in the 100 breast in a time of 57.26.

Greenwich took their first relay win in the 200 free relay behind legs from Lewis, Nicholas Malchow, de la Sierra and Charles Clark. They put up a final time of 1:24.98 ahead of New Canaan’s Patrick Colwell, Brian Harrell, Michael Kotlyar and Jake Ritz’s combined time of 1:25.69 for second.

Senior Colin MacKellar, who lead off Pomperaug’s winning 200 medley relay, also got to cap off his senior year with a state title. He secured the victory in the 100 back in a time of 51.10.

To put the final nail in the coffin, the Cardinal’s relay squad consisting of Malchow, Mark Merson, Todorovic and Clark clinched the win in the 400 free relay, clocking a 3:08.05. Pomperaug’s team of Moran, Quesenberry, Regan and MacKellar took second with a final time of 3:09.14.

Other Event Winners:

Pomperaug senior Billy Regan dominated the 200 IM, winning in a time of 1:50.70, which made him the only swimmer in the field under 1:53.

Junior Charles Clark picked up the only individual event win for Greenwich, topping the 100 free field in a time of 45.88.

In a nail-biter of a 1m diving event, Norwalk/McMahon’s Kevin Bradley clinched the win with a final score of 512.95, barely ahead of Sheehan’s Andrew Buehler, who tallied 511.90 points.

Top 5 Teams: