Green Bay Swimming & Diving Names 2025-26 Captains

Courtesy: Green Bay Athletics

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay swimming & dive team has announced its team captains for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

On the women’s side, seniors McKenna Metropulos and Carly Zaprzal will lead the team along with junior Grace Foucault .

For the men, three seniors will take leadership positions – Max Kasal , Nathan Halbach , and Kaleb Lombard .