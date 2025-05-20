Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Green Bay Swimming & Diving Names 2025-26 Captains

Courtesy: Green Bay Athletics

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay swimming & dive team has announced its team captains for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

On the women’s side, seniors McKenna Metropulos and Carly Zaprzal will lead the team along with junior Grace Foucault.

For the men, three seniors will take leadership positions – Max KasalNathan Halbach, and Kaleb Lombard.

“These individuals have demonstrated the qualities you look for in your captains,” said head coach Alex Lewis. “Leadership, Integrity, and a team-first mentality. They’ve earned the respect of their teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see them lead us into what’s sure to be a strong season.”

