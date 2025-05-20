Bryant’s Paige Edwards Nominated For America East Woman of the Year

Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

BOSTON, MASS.- Bryant University cross country/track and field runner Ryan Slaney and swimmer Paige Edwards were announced as nominees for the America East Man and Woman of the Year on Monday, May 19th.



The 18 student-athletes were nominated by their own institution for the honor, which recognizes the conference’s senior male and female student-athletes who have best distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate career in the areas of academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.



The nominees represent all nine member institutions. The majority of the nominees have been America East All-Conference or All-Academic selections in their career and they represent seven different sports.



Ryan Slaney has put together arguably the greatest career for a Bulldog in program history. He received the Elite-18 Award from the America East during the 2024 cross country season and the 2025 outdoor track and field season displaying his excellence both in the classroom as well as in competition. Slaney holds a 4.0 GPA with a major in finance.



The Cumberland native owns the school records in men’s 1,500m, mile, 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m. This past cross-country season saw him take home the 2024 New England Championship and earned All-Conference honors at the America East Championships after a time of 23:52.18.



The 2025 outdoor season saw Slaney claim the gold medal in the men’s 10K at the America East Outdoor Championships after finishing with a school record time of 29:13.28. Slaney’s mark would also be the fastest by an America East runner in championship meet history. He would also earn the bronze in the men’s 5K thanks to a 14:17.19 finish. Slaney would be named scholar athlete of the year and was the team’s Bulldog Award Recipient at the 2025 Bryant Athletics Senior Awards Banquet.



Edwards has done it all during her remarkable career at Bryant University. A dedicated four-year member and team captain of the swimming and diving program, she competed in a wide range of events including the 200 free, 500 free, 100 free, 1650 free, 100 fly, as well as medley and free relays.



As a senior in the 2024–25 season, Edwards placed 13th in the 500 free, 11th in the 1650 free, and ninth in the 100 fly at the America East Championships. Outside the pool, she is a psychology major with minors in marketing and business administration.



A standout in the classroom, Edwards is a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society and was the recipient of the prestigious Legal Studies Commencement Award. She also serves as a peer tutor at the Academic Center for Excellence, exemplifying her commitment to academic and athletic excellence.



The nominees will be narrowed down to three finalists per gender, who will be announced on Tuesday, May 27. The 2024-25 America East Man and Woman of the Year will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 3 at the conference’s annual awards dinner.