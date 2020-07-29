Greek IM/Free Specialist Panos Vlachogiannakos Commits to UIW

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Panos Vlachogiannakos has announced his commitment to University of The Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas for 2020-21.

“I’m very excited to get the opportunity to swim for the University of Incarnate Word! UIW has excellent academics, beautiful campus and a great coaching staff. Can’t wait to be a Cardinal!!!”

Vlachogiannakos is from Piraeus, Greece. He swims for Ethnikos Piraeus and specializes in IM and distance free. Swimming at the 2020 Greek Open Winter Championships in February, he earned PBs in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM with his finishes of 7th, 5th, and 2nd in the respective events. A week earlier at the North Greece Winter Games, he won gold in the 200 back with a PB. He earned two more PBs in January, in the 100 back and 200 breast.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200m IM – 2:05.85 (1:50.49)

400m IM – 4:25.29 (3:53.23)

1500m Free – 15:58.69 (15:39.89)

200m Breast – 2:22.05 (2:04.36)

100m Fly – 58.49 (51.43)

100m Back – 1:00.53 (53.45)

200m Back – 2:07.29 (1:52.51)

Vlachogiannakos will join up with Andrija Petkovic, Spyros Kranias, and Trevor Smith in the class of 2024. UIW men won their third consecutive CCSA title this spring. Vlachogiannakos’ converted times would have added points to the Cardinals’ score with a 4th in the 1650, an A-final appearance in the 200 IM, and B-final appearances in the 200 back, 200 breast and 400 IM.

