Greece National Junior Teamer Konstantinos Zachariadis Commits to Yale for 2027

Konstantinos Zachariadis, a native of Thessaloniki, Greece, has committed to join the Yale Bulldogs class of 2027. Zachariadis is primarily a mid-distance and distance freestyler and represents Greece internationally on their national junior team.

Zachariadis told SwimSwam, “I am proud and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Yale University!! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for believing in me and supporting me during this journey. Could not be more excited for what is to come. Go Bulldogs!!”

The 18-year-old Zachariadis specializes in freestyle and competed in the 400 free, 800 and 1500 free for Greece at last summer’s European Junior Championships, while also swimming a leg on Greece’s 4×200 free relay.

Zachariadis’ lifetime best LCM times (SCY conversion) include:

200 free: 1:53.49 (1:39.36)

400 free: 3:56.70 (4:25.21)

800 free: 8:07.56 (9:06.28)

1500 free: 15:33.18 (15:14.88)

The men’s Ivy League is unique in Division I swimming, as it offers the 1000 free at it’s conference championship meet, making Zachariadis an extremely valuable pick up for the Bulldogs. Zachariadis projects to make an immediate impact when he arrives in New Haven in the fall of 2023. His converted times would have finished 11th in the 1000 and 9th in the 1650 free at this year’s Ivy League Championships, while he would have qualified for the B final in the 500.

He will join Yale freshman NCAA qualifier Noah Millard, who swam the 500, 200 and 1650 free at NCAAs this year, to create a potent 1-2 punch in the distance races. Millard, a native of Australia, was Yale’s only top 16 finisher in the 500 and 1650 at Ivy’s this year.

Zachariadis is the first public commitment in Yale’s class of 2027.

